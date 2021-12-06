A cold front will bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon and evening

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Tracking a cold front that will be moving in this afternoon and evening, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Severe weather not expected but a few areas may experience gusty winds as the front initially passes through.

Expect a big temperature difference on Tuesday compared to today, high temperatures will reach the middle 70s today but upper 50s on Tuesday. Clouds and spotty showers will stick around on Tuesday as the front stalls out to the south.

We’ll stay unsettled on Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.

