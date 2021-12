It has become something of a catch-all phrase. But if. everything is a grey zone tactic, to what extent is this helpful?. Unease about so-called “grey zone” tactics is increasingly in vogue. From a position of relative obscurity, the term has surged onto the official agenda. There was no mention of “grey zone” in Australia’s 2016 Defence White Paper, but it appears 11 times in the 2020 Defence Strategic Update.

MILITARY ・ 21 HOURS AGO