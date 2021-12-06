Analyzing Gustav Lindström’s future with the Detroit Red Wings

As they did to begin the month of November, the Boston Bruins (11-7-0, 22 pts) will close the month off by hosting the Detroit Red Wings (10-9-3, 23 pts) at TD Garden Tuesday. Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron had a natural hat trick and scored four goals in that 5-1 win over the Red Wings on November 4 and he and his teammates will look to bookend the month with another win over their Original 6 rivals Tuesday. The problem for the Bruins tonight though will be that they will be without Brad Marchand, who had the primary assists for all four of Bergeron’s goals in that first tilt with the Wings. On Monday, Marchand was suspended three games for a slew foot on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in a 3-2 win Sunday night.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO