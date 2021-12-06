ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Letter: Why is abortion front-page news?

Twin Falls Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a country with a debt of $29 trillion, shootings nearly every week, over 10% poverty rate, and rising global temperatures, why is it that abortion...

magicvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Abortion polling is bad news for Democrats

Abortion is not nearly as popular as Democrats seem to think it is. A new Harvard-Harris Poll found that although a majority of the public opposes overturning Roe v. Wade, that same majority supports restricting abortion significantly. In fact, 56% of respondents said they would support restricting abortions after 15 weeks, which is exactly what Mississippi’s "heartbeat" bill, the legislation at the center of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, aims to do.
ELECTIONS
The Register-Mail

LETTER: Abortion is not a constitutional 'right'

Editor, Register-Mail: Faith is not merely believing in God, it is a fundamental principle influencing how we treat others including those in the womb. Abortion is NOT a fundamental Constitutional right no matter how murder in the womb is framed by the pro-choice crowd. I don't understand why destroying innocent...
SCIENCE
Lancaster Online

Better ways to reduce abortion [letter]

I wish that anti-abortion activists would reflect deeply on the likelihood that overturning Roe v. Wade will not decrease the number of abortions but will only increase suffering. In the 1950s and 1960s, with a much smaller population, an estimated 300,000 to 1 million illegal abortions were performed each year in the United States.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

On abortion, the consequences of blindly following rules | Letters

Has the conservative legal movement succeeded? | Column, Nov. 30. Ed Meese criticizes “a purely results-oriented approach to judging” and disapproves of judges reading something into the Constitution merely because people want it to be there. Ethical philosophy differentiates decisions made solely by following rules from those made solely by considering results. Most decisions are mixtures, of course. For an example of the rule-worshipping philosophy, remember that some years ago a Clearwater police officer arrested an old lady for stealing a can of dog food from Albertson’s. “No crime too small,” said one of my students. I countered, “Did she own a dog, or was the dog food for her?” “No matter,” said the student. He’d have been someone from Les Miserables: Inspector Javert, pursuing Jean Valjean for stealing a loaf of bread.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Reading Eagle

Letter: Abortion issue is about rights, not morals

I am shocked at the unfounded assertions Star Parker tries to make in “The abortion issue is about our core national values.” (Reading Eagle, Dec. 4). She would have us believe that there is some monumental battle of good vs. evil and that Democrats and pro-choice people are evil. That Democrats are for dehumanizing stereotypes and are not bothered by a misogynistic culture. Neither are true but are simply assumed by Parker.
READING, PA
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: COVID-19; lacrosse; abortion; Xcel

As we continue further into the pandemic, the United States has been further divided into two groups, vaccinated and anti-vaccinated, otherwise known as “vax and anti-vax.”. The vaccinated groups tend to lean more towards the acceptance of the vaccine, believe in the severity of the COVID-19 virus and believe in...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Washington Times

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Repeal won’t end abortion

Polling has consistently shown that the American people are conflicted on the politically charged and emotional issue of abortion, but that only a small minority believes that the procedure should be banned in all cases, including cases in which a pregnancy results from rape or incest ,or in which the life of the mother is endangered.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Standard-Examiner

Letter: The abortion debate simplified

This is the Utah homicide law. All 50 states have this type of language. The abortion debate is simple. How much legal homicide of the unborn society wants to allow. 76-5-201. Criminal homicide — Elements — Designations of offenses — Exceptions. (1) (a) Except as provided in Subsections (3) and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Poverty Rate#Americans
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor - Readers discuss abortion and a column that supports it

Re: “Concern must extend beyond uterus — Those who want abortion to end must take responsibility for more babies,” by Abby McCloskey, Dec. 3 Opinion. This is a well-reasoned essay asking who will be responsible for the thousands of babies born because of restricted abortion laws. Anti-abortion advocates are concerned up to the point of birth, but they do little if nothing to ensure the health and well-being of the babies or to provide those things through legislation.
EDUCATION
Lancaster Online

Right to abortion is in danger (letter)

I am very glad that I was born in the 1950s and grew up in the 1970s. When Roe vs. Wade was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973, I felt that the court was protecting me and every other woman by protecting my personal right. The court ruled...
U.S. POLITICS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Want to decrease abortions to the lowest number possible?

Roe v. Wade may soon be overturned! The reality — we will never stop abortions! There will always be women who find themselves pregnant, alone or otherwise, and for reasons of their own, want an abortion! Women of means will always get their abortions and, as usual, women without means will suffer!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NPR

Why 'Abortion Or Adoption' Is Not An Equal Choice

During oral arguments last week in a major Supreme Court case, Justice Amy Coney Barrett brought up the idea of adoption as an alternative to abortion. But many people who choose not to have a child do not consider adoption and abortion equal and opposite choices, sociologist Gretchen Sisson tells NPR.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Put COVID data up front

“The number of weekly cases is still well above what it was in early summer, but it’s tapered off some since hitting near-record highs in September. There were 141 new Covid cases reported in the county in the week of Sept. 19. Since then the weekly tally has dropped off to some extent, although 130 cases were reported in the second week in October.”
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Twin Falls Times-News

Other View: Fake-News Peddlers Like the Gateway Pundit Can Wreak Havoc in the Real World

Normally, the St. Louis-based website The Gateway Pundit can and should be laughed off as right-wing, fake-news nonsense. But as Reuters recently reported, the site’s false allegations of election fraud in jurisdictions around the country have stoked harassment and death threats against two dozen election officials. The reason toxic platforms like this exist is because there is a market for them. Only when the news-consuming public learns to be more discerning in where it looks for information will those platforms loosen their damaging grip on political discourse.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Peggy Noonan Says the Good News for ‘Dead’ Kamala Harris Is That ‘Expectations Are Low’ for Her

Wall Street Journal columnist and former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, Peggy Noonan, offered some leadership advice to Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. The subtitle on Noonan’s column warned that Harris’ “shaky standing is a danger to the country given the position she could fill” — referencing Harris’ abysmally low approval ratings and lackluster political clout. Noonan’s central thesis is that Harris “needs to get serious” for the good of the country, in the event she were to become president.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy