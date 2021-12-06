ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Malaysia exchange to begin night trading for palm oil futures

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's derivatives exchange is due to begin night trading for its key palm oil futures contract and other products on Monday, allowing investors to hedge market movements during U.S and European hours.

The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange (BMD) manages Malaysia's crude palm oil futures contract, which sets the global price benchmark for the world's cheapest and most widely used edible oil.

The contract has seen volatile trading in recent sessions, swayed by concerns over renewed lockdowns from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"After-Hours Trading is important for hedging in the highly volatile crude palm oil market," Samuel Ho, Chief Executive Officer of BMD said in a statement.

"Market participants will now have an avenue to better manage their risk exposure based on real-time global developments," Ho said.

The night trading session will operate from 9pm to 11.30pm local time, Monday to Thursday.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by John Geddie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU sees biofuel consumption fall by 2031, palm oil imports slump

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Biofuel consumption in the European Union is set to fall by 2031 as road transport moves away from fossil fuel, while palm oil imports would plummet, slashed by stricter environment regulation, the European Commission said on Thursday. In its 2021-2031 Agricultural Outlook, the Commission projected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Oil#Oil Futures#Futures Trading#European#Omicron#Bmd
Reuters

S.Korea stocks eye best week in two months, U.S. inflation in focus

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell after an eight-day rally on Friday, ahead of U.S. inflation data, but headed for their best week in two months. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0135 GMT, the KOSPI fell 19.45 points, or 0.64%, to 3,010.12, set to snap a seven-day rally. ** The index was set to gain 1.37% on a weekly basis, the sharpest in eight weeks. It added 1.09% rise a week earlier. ** Tech shares led Friday's decline, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 1.28% and 2.43%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem also slumped 2.01%. ** Closely-watched U.S. inflation figures are due later in the day, with a Reuters poll of economists expecting a 6.8% rise for November, overtaking October's 6.2% increase, the fastest gain in 31 years. The Federal Reserve is expected to offer clues on the timing of rate hikes at its meeting next week. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 7,022 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, with a total of 63 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. ** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners were net sellers of 118.6 billion won ($100.78 million) worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,177.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close. ** It is set to rise 0.27% for the week, following a 1.12% gain a week earlier. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.4. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 109.23. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.170%. ($1 = 1,176.8000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second weekly decline, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide. Corn edged lower, while soybeans were trading flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Asian shares slip ahead of key U.S. inflation data

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside...
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Nu begins trading on the New York and Brazil Stock Exchanges

The entrepreneurial ecosystem of Latin America is unstoppable! This Thursday, the firm Nu Holdings , which owns the world's largest neobank Nubank , made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange and Brazil, respectively, this Thursday. David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and the Nubank team rang the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Analysis: Xi's next term needs a new China portfolio, investors say

SYDNEY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - For global banks and fund managers drawing up their 2022 China investment strategies, one factor occupies their minds but eludes valuation models: President Xi Jinping's next five years in office. Having done away with term limits in 2018, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil prices slip on profit-taking, but head for strong weekly gain

MELBOURNE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices drifted down on Friday as traders locked in profits from a strong run-up this week, stoked by growing confidence that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would not hit global growth and fuel demand. Benchmark Brent and WTI were both on...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders set to approve move to London

ROTTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) shareholders were expected to vote on Friday to approve a plan to get rid of the company's dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. The company's boards presented the plan in November, arguing that the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at 2-week high as omicron fears ease

U.S. oil prices mark their highest settlement in two weeks Wednesday, continuing to find support from news suggesting that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may not disrupt economies as much as feared. Prices briefly turn lower in the wake of data showing a modest weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies and bigger-than-expected climb in product inventories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy