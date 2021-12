AB-257 would destroy franchising in California, turning it into an unrecognizable government-run enterprise. The state whose recently enacted AB-5 law has in significant part triggered the nationwide supply chain breakdown is now threatening to turn franchising into a socialist endeavor. (AB-5 stands for “Assembly Bill 5,” which was enacted a few years ago in California and all but eliminates the notion of an “independent contractor” in that state, meaning that shipping companies can no longer engage independent truck drivers to haul their goods—previously the norm—without being deemed their employers with all of the many costs, taxes and liabilities associated with that status.)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO