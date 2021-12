Once again, the Massachusetts State Police have issued a warring to Mass residents to be aware of recent phone scams phishing for their personal information. The scammers actually have found a way for Police phone numbers or a “Police ID” to come up on your phone’s caller-ID system. Appearing to the mark as a legitimate police inquiry. State Police first reported this issue in March and once again this week on a post to the State Police Facebook page.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO