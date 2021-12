It’s somewhat difficult to imagine that it’s been 120 years since the birth of Walt Disney. While it would certainly be a couple of decades before he would begin to literally change the world, it was on this day, December 5, in 1901, that an incredible human being was born. While he’s now been gone for nearly as long as he was alive, his memory has been kept alive thanks to the company that still bears his name, as well as the multiple theme parks around the world that were named for him.

