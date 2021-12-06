ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro zone investor morale darkens on renewed pandemic restrictions

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone deteriorated in December to reach its lowest level since April as renewed restrictions to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus infections clouded growth expectations, a survey...

