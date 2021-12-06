ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

December 6th AM: Coldest day this season

By Victor Perez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had warm weather for the start of December, but that’s no longer the case as we...

Related
siouxlandproud.com

December 9th PM: First significant snow of the season moves in tomorrow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect increasing clouds and a low in the upper 20s. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect throughout the day Friday as we receive our first significant snowfall of the season in Siouxland. In the Winter Weather Advisory (purple),...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KRON4

Bay Area braces for coldest night of the season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bundle up Bay Area!. The coldest temperatures of the season are expected Thursday night across the Bay Area, with some areas reaching near freezing or sub-freezing, according to the National Weather Service. We are seeing crystal clear skies with very dry, arctic air that...
SANTA ROSA, CA
siouxlandproud.com

December 9th AM: Warm day before approaching snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa(KCAU)- We’re going to start the morning with temperatures in the 30’s so a warmer start. Winds will be from the south and still above 10 mph for much of the area so wind chills will feel like the 20’s and low 30’s. Clouds...
SIOUX CITY, IA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues, Near Record Heat In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning. It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower. Thursday night lows will fall to the low...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) A storm producing gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall amounts will add up to as much as a half an inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night. A rain and light snow mix is possible on Saturday, but manly before 1 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33. FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High around 50. SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.
CHICAGO, IL
