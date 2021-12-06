Teen shot and killed during quadruple shooting at gas station identified by Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis high school identified a teen shot and killed during a quadruple shooting at a local gas station.

The shooting happened Friday night at a Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

WATCH: Two teens dead, two other children hurt after quadruple shooting, police say WATCH: Two teens dead, two other children hurt after quadruple shooting, police say

Memphis police said two teens were killed and two other children were injured in the violence.

Wooddale High School identified one teen who died as Breunna Woods, a student-athlete.

The school released photos of Breunna on Facebook, along with the following statement:

On Friday night, Wooddale High School suffered a tremendous loss within our family. A senseless act of violence took the life of our student-athlete, Breunna Woods. Breunna was a gentle individual that performed exceptionally well within the classroom and on the court. Everyday, she embraced us with her smile and fashion. As we all try to cope with this heartbreaking pain, please continue to pray for her family.

Police said that shooters took off in a blue four-door Nissan Maxima and the alleged suspect’s car has since been recovered.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.