Memphis, TN

Teen shot and killed during quadruple shooting at gas station identified by Memphis high school

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis high school identified a teen shot and killed during a quadruple shooting at a local gas station.

The shooting happened Friday night at a Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

WATCH: Two teens dead, two other children hurt after quadruple shooting, police say

Memphis police said two teens were killed and two other children were injured in the violence.

Wooddale High School identified one teen who died as Breunna Woods, a student-athlete.

The school released photos of Breunna on Facebook, along with the following statement:

On Friday night, Wooddale High School suffered a tremendous loss within our family. A senseless act of violence took the life of our student-athlete, Breunna Woods. Breunna was a gentle individual that performed exceptionally well within the classroom and on the court. Everyday, she embraced us with her smile and fashion. As we all try to cope with this heartbreaking pain, please continue to pray for her family.

Police said that shooters took off in a blue four-door Nissan Maxima and the alleged suspect’s car has since been recovered.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Susan Zitzler
3d ago

Black on black so no tearing up the town and stores because it's OK to kill other blacks it's a normal thing. Happens in Chicago, Jackson. Mississippi and any other black part of a city. let them slaughter each other this way no violence on other innocent people of other races and colors. Funny how they wonder why they are not liked or wanted anywhere then they do this----- that's why

yoyo
3d ago

Susan are you saying this to all of black America or are you saying this to black immigrants or are you grouping the skin color of every black person, saying funny how we are not liked or wanted anywhere. So if you are white right about now Susan your skin color fits your narrative of black people right about NOW.

#Shooting#Memphis Police#Wooddale High School
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Slim 400 shot, killed in Los Angeles area

Rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in Inglewood Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. PST, The Los Angeles Times reported. The victim was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the newspaper. TMZ was first to report that the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
