Investigators to interview man who may be linked to Crumbleys' disappearance

The person believed to have helped James and Jennifer Crumbley find a place to go as authorities searched for them following the Oxford High School shooting has been identified.

The person has been identified as Andrzej Sikora, 65, of Oakland County, his lawyer said in a statement Sunday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, detectives plan to interview Sikora.

“We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "Our findings will be presented to the prosecutor."

Authorities were looking for the Crumbleys after charges were announced for them Friday in connection to the school shooting that killed four students and injured seven more people. The suspected shooter is their 15-year-old son Ethan Crumbley.

He faces several charges including terrorism causing death and first-degree murder. His parents were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year penalty.

Early Saturday morning, authorities announced that the couple had been found at a commercial building in Detroit and taken into custody. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department's fugitive team, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service were involved in the search.

Authorities said the person who helped the Crumbleys could face charges of aiding and abetting or obstruction of justice charges.

Sikora is an immigrant from Poland, according to his lawyer Clarence Dass. Dass says Sikora has been dedicated “the arts and metro Detroit community” during his adult life.

“Mr. Sikora has not been charged with any crime. Nevertheless, upon learning of the Crumbleys’ arrest on December 4, 2021, he voluntarily contacted the Detroit Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide information. He maintains his innocence throughout this process and is fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist in their investigation,” Dass said in a statement.