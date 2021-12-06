ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Gas prices under $3 a gallon are in sight, AAA says

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NK71_0dF83lL300

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent plunge in crude oil prices continues to keep the cost of gasoline in a downward trend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

A 4-cent drop over the past week landed Sunday’s average price of gas in Florida at $3.30 per gallon, according to AAA.

And that decline at the pump should continue for motorists, barring a sudden rebound in oil prices.

AAA said the crude price cut was sparked by concerns about the emergence of omicron, the latest strain of COVID-19, and the implications it could have on future fuel demand.

The price of U.S. crude dropped 13% after Thanksgiving and remained low throughout this past week.

Friday’s closing price of $66.26 per barrel weighed in 15% lower than the price recorded the day before Thanksgiving.

And it’s a hefty 21% below the 2021 high of $84.15/b - recorded just under a month ago, AAA noted.

“An oil price drop of that magnitude, if sustained, could potentially drive the state average back below $3 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman.

“But it won’t happen overnight. Florida pump prices are falling at a rate of 1 cent a day. Unless that rate accelerates, it could take a few more weeks before pump prices fully adjust,” Jenkins added.

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

AAA Texas encouraging drivers to shop around for better gas prices

TEMPLE, Texas — Drivers can still save money on gas this holiday season, but they will need to plan their route carefully. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is $1.21 more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
TEMPLE, TX
iheart.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Average Gas Price Down Five Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is $2.99 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down five-cents from a week ago, and is a $1.19 more than a year ago. The national average is $3.40. Demand is high and supply is tight, but crude prices are fluctuating, putting a downward pressure on gas prices. The average price at the pump in San Antonio is $2.85.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Column: European gas prices climb again, inventories under pressure

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s gas prices have started rising again as a colder-than-normal start to winter makes unusually large inroads into the already meagre volume of gas in storage. Futures prices for gas delivered in January 2022 via the Dutch Title Transfer Facility have climbed to more than...
TRAFFIC
thepampanews.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Thanksgiving gas price average highest in eight years; more expensive gas not expected to deter holiday travel

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than from this day last week and is $1.21 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.22 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.85 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.40, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.29 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices stabilize but remain high

NEW YORK — Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.39, down two cents from last week, according to AAA. One year ago, the price was $2.13. The New York State average is $3.56 – down one cent from last week, AAA said. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.23.
TRAFFIC
wbiw.com

Indiana gas prices have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week

INDIANA – Indiana gas prices have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.26 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Gas prices in Indiana are 5.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.27 a gallon higher than a year ago.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Prices#Aaa#Omicron#Aaaflorida
Ashe County's Newspaper

AAA: Price of oil falls as gas prices in Carolinas follow suit

CHARLOTTE – The price of crude oil fell more than $10 on Friday, Nov. 26, following the news of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, now making the price of crude $68 per barrel. Meanwhile, gas prices in the Carolinas subsequently followed suit, with both states seeing declines on the week. “It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
beavercountyradio.com

AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Western PA; Crude Prices Drop Over the Weekend

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.573 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.573. Average price during the week of November 22, 2021 $3.582. Average price during the week of November...
PITTSBURGH, PA
khqa.com

Gas prices could fall below $3 a gallon soon, government forecasts

Prices at the pump have finally started to creep lower, and that trend should significantly accelerate in the coming months, according to new government forecasts. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said that in November, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, the highest since 2014. The...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Fox5 KVVU

Here's how your gas could hit $5 a gallon

The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans' views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
TRAFFIC
WKRC

Cincinnati gas prices begin to fall, averaging $3.18 per gallon

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati gas prices are finally starting to fall. In the past week, area gas prices have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.18 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy. That makes Cincinnati gas prices just 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. However,...
CINCINNATI, OH
KRGV

AAA Texas: Gas prices drop as demand falls

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. Though the price is $1.13 more per gallon compared to last year, it is two cents less compared to last week, and 41 cents less than the national average price for a gallon of gas, according to AAA.
TEXAS STATE
cbslocal.com

Average Price Of A Gallon Of Gas In California Hits All-Time High

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The average price of a gallon of gas in California has hit a new all-time high of $4.71, according to AAA. In Sacramento, the average price is 4.72 a gallon. In Stockton, it’s $4.67, and in Modesto, it’s $4.61. Gas prices across the U.S. are about 60% more than last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
63K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy