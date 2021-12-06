ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

BTS Members Launch Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Break

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BTS stars Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, and RM have gone their separate ways—at least when it comes to social...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Gong Yoo Launches Official Instagram Account Marking 20th Debut Anniversary

Management SOOP created an official Instagram account for Gong Yoo. The public last saw Gong Yoo on screen in some episodes of the 2021 Netflix hit Squid Game. Months prior, his film, Seo Bok, opposite Park Bo Gum, also dropped in theaters. Jump To. In the next few months or...
WORLD
Den of Geek

What BTS’ Instagram Accounts Tell Us About The Group’s Future

In the past 24 hours, BTS announced they would be going on vacation, teased the release of a new album, and launched individual Instagram accounts. As the Korean septet heads into a period of “extended rest,” it’s that last move that may be getting the most attention right now—and for good reason. BTS opening up new social media accounts would always be big news, but the fact that these handles are specific to each member—with Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hoseok, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook all launching their own handle (if you were wondering, JK’s handle is the best)—is incredibly interesting. While members often post their own messages, photos, or videos via BTS’ group handles on Twitter and Weverse, this is the first time that individual distinction has been formalized as separate accounts. The biggest band in the world doesn’t do anything without a well thought out plan behind the action—whether that plan is motivated by business, mental health, social good, artistic expression, or some combination of all of the above. As we move into a self-described “new chapter” in the Korean group’s history, and the members grow older and more into themselves, the individual Instagram accounts suggest a period of more articulated individual expression for BTS.
INTERNET
107.3 KFFM

The Individual Members of BTS Finally Joined Instagram: Here Are Their Handles and First-Ever Posts!

All seven members of BTS — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have finally made their solo debuts on Instagram. The superstar music group boasts more than 55 million followers and nearly 1,000 posts on their official group Instagram. Now their fans can keep up with the individual members of BTS via their own verified accounts on the app.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jungkook
Person
J Hope
thebrag.com

Everything that happened since the members of BTS joined Instagram

So, ICYMI, all seven members of BTS joined Instagram yesterday. Here’s all the chaos that happened after they did. All I want for Christmas… is an OT7 BTS selfie on their personal Instagram accounts! Because they do that now. ICYMI, all seven members of BTS – the world’s biggest boyband – opened their personal Instagram accounts yesterday, and well, Christmas came early.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Hit Music#Rm#Bts Charts#Instagram Story
TODAY.com

Instagram launches 'Take a Break' and other features to protect teens

Instagram is rolling out several new safety measures aimed at protecting teens. One new feature, “Take a Break,” aims to keep teens out of a cycle of endless scrolling. Users can set regular reminders to step away from Instagram when they’ve been using the app for a certain amount of time.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

OMG, Every Member Of BTS Officially Has Their Own IG Account

Ever since they debuted as a group in 2013, BTS has shared a single joint page on each social media platform. That all changed on Sunday, Dec. 5, when RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted personal Instagrams. Their accounts went live just hours after they announced they were taking an "extended period of rest" to recharge themselves after a busy year. Thankfully, that means fans will be able to keep up with the BTS members even during their time away. Since you won’t want to miss a single update, here’s how you can follow the group on Instagram.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

BTS open individual Instagram accounts, delightful chaos ensues

The seven members of BTS launched individual Instagram accounts today, Dec. 6, and it goes without saying that they've already racked up tens of millions of followers. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are indeed verified on the app and posting A+ content. V, who has 15 million followers and counting, has already mastered the subtle art of the photo dump, while leader RM has wasted no time posting aesthetic photos and pictures of street cats (and tagging his bandmate SUGA, otherwise known as @agustd, who is characteristically the least active on the app thus far).
INTERNET
allkpop.com

Fans think BTS members are like boomers on Instagram discovering new features of the app

Earlier today, BTS members surprised their fans by opening their individual Instagram accounts for the first time in about eight years since their debut. On December 6, all seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - each opened up their Instagram to fill with their photos and decorate their page according to each of their individual personalities.
CELL PHONES
BlogHer

Instagram Users Love These Top-Rated Photo Editing Apps

After just a decade, Instagram has over 1 billion active users, 500 million of which use Instagram Stories daily. Additionally, one-half of the aforementioned accounts follow at least one business. Considering all of these stats, you’re going to really need to level up your Instagram game if you want to get noticed. Here’s a curated list of user-friendly apps to strengthen your Instagram strategy overnight. For Instagram Posts Use these apps to filter, crop, or add effects to your Instagram photos without being limited to what Instagram has to offer. Lightroom Lightroom on a mobile phone is an excellent place to perfect a photo...
CELL PHONES
enstarz.com

BTS V Unfollows Blackpink's Jennie On Instagram: Singer Says It’s ‘A Scary App’ Following Quiet Personal Account Launch

The BTS members have arrived on Instagram, but one issue was raised a day after quietly launching their accounts involving Blackpink Jennie. The global superstar septet officially launched their personal Instagram accounts on December 6, which crossed 10 million followers within record time, according to Pinkvilla. However, fans in the...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Watching the BTS members figure out Instagram is the purest joy of 2021

BTS is the biggest music act on the planet right now, but even globe-dominating pop superstardom doesn’t eliminate certain frustrations in life. Like the befuddlement that first-timers so often encounter when deciding to open an Instagram account. Something that BTS’ fans are getting to witness and enjoy right now, in real-time, as the K-pop superstars in recent days each opened their own personal accounts on the platform. It is, indeed, a measure of the group’s popularity that — fresh off of some pretty massive concerts in LA and another year of chart-topping new bangers like Butter and Permission to Dance — the group’s solo Instagrams have kicked off a new wave of publicity and headlines. As all seven BTS members are settling into a temporary hiatus, ahead of a new album and concert in just a few months’ time in Seoul.
THEATER & DANCE
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Ana Cheri Is Officially Single, Reveals Breakup on Instagram

Ana Cheri is a single woman. The 35-year-old influencer and model has separated from husband Ben Mooreland. Cheri and Moreland made the announcement of their breakup in joint social media posts on Sunday, Dec. 5, sharing that they have decided to go their separate ways and hinting that things were amicable.
CELEBRITIES
