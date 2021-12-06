Tonight's Forecast: Cold with scattered flurries and light snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Lake-effect snow flurries and light snow showers will continue through the overnight but only light/minor accumulations are expected. Nonetheless, look out for a few slick spots on area roadways into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered flurries along with cold temperatures will be the story on Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s. Even though winds are considerably lighter for Tuesday, wind chills will still be in the mid teens. A weak system passes by Thursday with a rain/snow shower and a stronger system is on target to bring a plain rain for Friday afternoon/evening. Once we get beyond the next couple of days, above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next couple of weeks!

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with lows in the upper teens. A few lingering snow showers or flurries possible. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with lake-effect flurries during the morning. A few snow flurries possible through the day. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY : Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

