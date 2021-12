When October ends, it means that the holiday season is upon us and in Anne Arundel County, that means the return of Galway Bay’s Irish Egg Nog!. We sat down with Anthony Clarke and Sean Lynch to talk about the origins of the egg nog and really what is the secret ingredient that sets this apart from all the others! We talked about the guy who drives from Michigan to pick up several cases and then drives back (that’s dedication) to exactly how much they produced in Ireland for this year–because once it is gone, it is gone!

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO