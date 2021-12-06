ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

This week: Congress poised to go into December overtime

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAI79_0dF82t7Q00

Congress is driving deeper toward the holidays, as lawmakers struggle to make progress on a lengthy year-end to-do list.

Both the House and Senate were scheduled to leave Washington, D.C., for the year at the end of the week.

The House, instead, has formally added a week to its schedule, meaning the lower chamber will now start its break by Dec. 20, while senators are warning they could remain in session right up until Christmas.

Congress passed a short-term government funding bill last week, taking one item off its plate.

But it still faces a legislative slog that could eat up weeks of floor time, with negotiations continuing this week on a sweeping defense bill, President Biden ’s social and climate spending plan and how to raise the debt ceiling.

Vaccine mandate

Senate Republicans are set to net a temporary win on Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger employers.

After failing to block funding for the mandate as part of last week’s government funding bill, Senate Republicans are poised to force a vote this week to nix the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s rule under the Congressional Review Act.

All 50 GOP senators have backed the resolution and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) became the first Democratic senator to say that he’ll vote for it, giving the effort to roll back the mandate enough support to pass the Senate.

“I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses. … I have long said we should incentivize, not penalize, private employers whose responsibility it is to protect their employees from COVID-19,” Manchin said.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who told The Hill that he was talking to a handful of other Democratic senators, added in a statement that he hoped “more Democratic Senators and Representatives will follow Senator Manchin’s strong lead.”

But the effort is expected to run into a wall in the House, where Republicans aren’t able to force a vote.

NDAA

The House is expected to take up a final deal on a sweeping defense policy bill this week after hitting speed bumps in the Senate.

In a sign that House and Senate negotiators are close to a final agreement, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) put the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on the schedule this week for a vote.

Leadership on the House and Senate Armed Services committees have been informally negotiating a final agreement as the Senate has struggled to get its version of the defense bill across the finish line. The House passed its initial version of the NDAA in September and typically the two chambers form a formal conference to work out the differences.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) hasn’t formally announced that he’s pulling the Senate’s defense bill even as he pivots to other business.

But the Senate’s bill is stuck amid a standoff between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and the House over his legislation, which would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region, where administration officials have accused Beijing of carrying out genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

Rubio has been blocking votes on roughly two dozen amendments to the Senate’s defense bill unless he either gets a vote on his proposal as an amendment or the House agrees to take up the bill.

With no quick resolution in sight, senators instead expect the House to pass a deal worked out informally between Armed Services Committee leadership and send that bill to the Senate.

It would need at least 10 GOP senators to help it clear procedural hurdles and get to a final vote. Republicans initially blocked the Senate defense bill because of a disagreement over amendment votes.

Senate leadership is also discussing linking the debt ceiling to the defense bill, which is garnering pushback from House leadership and Senate Republicans. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that lawmakers have until Dec. 15 to raise the nation’s borrowing limit though outside groups have predicted it could be pushed into January.

Build Back Better bill

Senate Democrats are continuing negotiations over Biden’s Build Back Better legislation as they try to get it through the upper chamber in a matter of weeks.

Schumer has vowed that he wants to pass the bill by Christmas. It’s an ambitious timeline, given a packed year-end agenda and lining divisions within the caucus, and both Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have been privately skeptical that they’ll be able to meet the self-imposed deadline.

In addition to negotiating with each other, Democrats are expected to keep meeting with the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, as she weighs in on whether pieces of the bill comply with rules that outline what can be included in the spending legislation because it's being passed under budget reconciliation.

Democrats are waiting to find out if MacDonough will sign off on their latest immigration plan, which would grant 6.5 million foreign nationals a temporary parole status that would give them five-year work and travel permits, while also ramping up meetings with her on health care provisions of the bill.

Nominations

The Senate will start the week with votes on Biden’s nominees, including an initial vote on Monday evening on Jessica Rosenworcel ’s nomination to be a member of the Federal Communications Commission.

After Rosenworcel, they’ll turn to Deirdre Hamilton’s nomination to be a member of the National Mediation Board and Chris Magnus’s nomination to be commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Congress Hit New Levels Of Absurdity This Week

Congressional jostling reached new and confusing heights Thursday as senators voted to disenfranchise themselves in order to avoid a government default. It is the dramatic conclusion of a monthslong staredown between Republicans and Democrats with the nation’s finances hanging in the balance. Also, it involves such convoluted political and legislative maneuvering that exactly what happened is all but impenetrable to anyone other than politicians and the people paid to watch them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Senate advances bill paving way for debt-limit increase

The Senate on Thursday advanced a bill that is designed to allow Democrats to raise the U.S. debt limit on their own, as Washington works to avert a default. Fourteen Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing legislation that sets up a simple-majority vote on the debt limit. Earlier this week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said he was confident enough GOP senators would back the process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Progressives get rolled on Pentagon policy

Democrats had big plans this year when they took full control of Washington, D.C. — before political reality got in the way. For proof, look no further than this year's Pentagon policy bill. The compromise National Defense Authorization Act that lawmakers are poised to send to President Joe Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Senate clears largest hurdle to raising debt ceiling

The Senate on Thursday voted to advance a bill that will allow legislation to raise the debt ceiling to pass with only Democratic support. Why it matters: The 64-36 vote to break the filibuster on the bill is the only step in the process that requires GOP support, putting Congress on a path to raising the debt ceiling before the U.S. is would default on its debt.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Janet Yellen
Army Times

House passes defense bill 363-70; Senate up next

WASHINGTON ― The House passed a new compromise defense policy bill and sent it to the Senate Tuesday, endorsing a $25 billion increase over President Joe Biden’s defense budget request for 2022. The House voted 363-70 to approve the National Defense Authorization Act, which was finalized earlier in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#House#Gop#Democratic#Ndaa
POLITICO

Votes, votes, votes: House conservatives are asking for roll-call tallies on even GOP-led bills, creating a floor pileup.

And a massive headache: There could be up to 31 roll-call votes today!. What's happening: Conservative lawmakers are seeking recorded votes on every bill sitting on the House's "suspensions calendar," reserved for noncontroversial legislation. That includes bills authored by Republicans. It's making for an epic late afternoon of voting — up to 31 votes are possible.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Senate leaders sell members on debt limit deal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are urging their respective caucuses to back a deal that would clear a path to raising the debt ceiling. Driving the news: The agreement, negotiated by the two leaders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), involves Congress passing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Democrats lobby Manchin and Sinema — politely — as they try to save their priorities for the domestic policy package

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. has fought for months to ensure that his fellow Democrats pump hundreds of billions of federal dollars into new subsidies for home care for the elderly and disabled. But as the party’s sweeping domestic policy bill known as Build Back Better has moved through Congress, what had once been a $400 billion plan shrunk to $150 billion by the time it passed the House last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Can the Senate pass the Build Back Better bill before Christmas?

In a Monday "Dear Colleague" letter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reiterated his goal for the Senate to finish and pass the Build Back Better bill "before Christmas and get it to the president's desk." But with Christmas Eve only 18 days away, can Democrats pull it off? Here's why Schumer's goal might be more optimistic than it appears, per Politico.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

406K+
Followers
49K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy