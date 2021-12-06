Expansion of Mugharraq Port, United Arab Emirates

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel December 7-17 to Qatar, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In India, she will observe consular operations and meet with consular staff. The U.S. Mission in India is one of the largest consular operations in the world, supporting strong economic and people-to-people ties between the United States and India. She will also meet with Indian government officials, participating in the annual U.S.-India Consular Dialogue that addresses topics of mutual interest and underscores the cooperation between the U.S. and Indian governments on a wide range of consular issues. In Qatar and UAE, in addition to meeting with embassy staff, she will visit operations in support of Afghanistan relocations and express the U.S. government’s sincere appreciation for host government contributions to those efforts.

