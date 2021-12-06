ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expansion of Mugharraq Port, United Arab Emirates

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAD Ports in the United Arab Emirates is expanding the Mugharraq Port. The aim of this expansion is...

Could the Deal with the UAE on Meat and Dairy Benefit the UK?

Last year, over 597 million pounds of food and drink were exported by the United Kingdom to the GGC countries. The GGC, a regional trading bloc, includes Bahrain, Saudia Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and The United Arab Emirates. The agriculture sector of the UK could benefit greatly from this trade...
The United Arab Emirates Collaborates with Business Hubs Across the World

The government of the United Arab Emirates has decided to shift its weekend to Saturday and Sunday. The citizens of the UAE will now have a four-and-a-half-day long week to work. According to an announcement made by the Federal government, this transition in holidays will come into action from 1st...
Under Secretary Nuland’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the West Bank

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland departed December 7 for the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the West Bank. In the UAE, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with senior officials to discuss and advance key regional security and economic issues, and visit Expo 2020 Dubai, where she will meet U.S. and Emirati representatives and tour the USA Pavilion. Under Secretary Nuland will then join Secretary Blinken in Liverpool, England for a meeting with G7 Foreign and Development Ministers. She will continue to Israel and the West Bank where she will discuss bilateral and regional issues with senior Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and meet with representatives of civil society.
United Arab Emirates Aligns Weekend With The West From January 2022

It always comes as a surprise to some that in many Middle Eastern countries, the weekend is defined as Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday announced that it would align its weekend with the West from 2022. Government employees would move to a four-and-a-half-day workweek and get Friday afternoon off (important Muslin Friday prayers).
West Side Story banned in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is the latest film to be banned from distribution in a number of Gulf region countries. Per Variety, the musical remake has been banned from distribution in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, with some countries refusing distribution outright, and others balking after Disney refused to make censor-requested cuts to Spielberg’s film.
Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to Qatar, India, and the United Arab Emirates

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel December 7-17 to Qatar, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In India, she will observe consular operations and meet with consular staff. The U.S. Mission in India is one of the largest consular operations in the world, supporting strong economic and people-to-people ties between the United States and India. She will also meet with Indian government officials, participating in the annual U.S.-India Consular Dialogue that addresses topics of mutual interest and underscores the cooperation between the U.S. and Indian governments on a wide range of consular issues. In Qatar and UAE, in addition to meeting with embassy staff, she will visit operations in support of Afghanistan relocations and express the U.S. government’s sincere appreciation for host government contributions to those efforts.
Masdar and Engie to develop hydrogen hub in United Arab Emirates

Emirati renewable energy company Masdar has formed a strategic alliance agreement with French multinational utility company Engie to develop a green hydrogen hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The hub will consist of projects with at least 2GW of capacity, which will be developed by 2030 with a total...
United Arab Emirates changes official workweek to Monday through Friday

The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday its official workweek will move to Monday to Friday, a significant change that brings the Islamic nation, home to major financial institutions, in line with Western schedules. The decision, which is to take effect next month, makes the Gulf Arab federation one of the...
Top 20 Most Produced Foods In The United Arab Emirates

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In The United Arab Emirates. Dates were the most produced food commodity in The United Arab Emirates in 2019 followed by cucumbers and tomatoes. The United Arab Emirates produced more than 300K metric tons of dates in 2019. The United Arab Emirates produced more than...
France says the United Arab Emirates has purchased 80 French-made Rafale warplanes for 16 billion euros.

PARIS (AP) — France says the United Arab Emirates has purchased 80 French-made Rafale warplanes for 16 billion euros. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. France. Western Europe. Europe. Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now:...
Dragos Expands in United Arab Emirates to Meet Region’s Demands for Industrial Cybersecurity

Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, announced accelerated expansion in United Arab Emirates to provide organizations in the region with more direct access to its industrial cybersecurity technology and services so they can respond more quickly to threats, while also developing and training ICS/OT cybersecurity talent to ensure world-wide customer success. The expansion includes a new office in Dubai, which has a planned opening in Q1 2022.
Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual General Assembly held in Istanbul. Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates’ interior ministry and a member of Interpol’s...
UAE shrinks work week, shifts to Western-style weekend

The United Arab Emirates is slashing its official working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in a major shift aimed at improving competitiveness, officials said on Tuesday. The UAE observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006, when it moved to Fridays and Saturdays.
As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country's energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria's embattled President Bashar Assad The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA. Qatar is hosting the 2023 conference. Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations...
