Expansion of Mugharraq Port, United Arab Emirates

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland departed December 7 for the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the West Bank. In the UAE, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with senior officials to discuss and advance key regional security and economic issues, and visit Expo 2020 Dubai, where she will meet U.S. and Emirati representatives and tour the USA Pavilion. Under Secretary Nuland will then join Secretary Blinken in Liverpool, England for a meeting with G7 Foreign and Development Ministers. She will continue to Israel and the West Bank where she will discuss bilateral and regional issues with senior Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and meet with representatives of civil society.
