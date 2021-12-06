Global Aerosol Disinfectant Market 2021- Know the Analysis and Trends

Electric vehicles (EV) have variety of ways to be charged, depending on location and requirement. Thus, charging infrastructure for EVs is of different types and designed for different applications. The specifications and standards for EV chargers, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), vary from one country to another, based on available EV models in the market and the characteristics of the electricity grid. Various types of vehicles have different charging requirements, as power must be supplied to the battery at the right voltage and current levels to allow charging. Favorable government initiatives across regions towards implementation of adequate charging infrastructure so as to promote the adoption of electric vehicles is fueling the growth of global electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure market. The global electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 32% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO