ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Aerosol Disinfectant Market 2021- Know the Analysis and Trends

industryglobalnews24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the aerosol disinfectant market during the 2021-2029 period. The global market stood at a valuation of US$ 5813.81 Mn in 2020, and AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 6% over the period of next eight years owing to rising hygienic...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Global Chemotherapy Market 2021- Global Analysis, Research Report Demand, Technology Trends, Growth Analysis, Share and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global market for chemotherapy is slated to expand at a CAGR of 11.50%, to reach USD 56.49 billion by 2024. The medication market has exploded in the recent century as a result of increased investment in the oncology sector to develop a cure for cancer chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is often used in conjunction with other therapies such as radiation therapy and surgery to remove diseased tissues or cells, depending on the stage of cancer and the body part involved. Chemotherapy has a cumulative effect on human health, eroding the body’s ability to deal with future crises.
CANCER
industryglobalnews24.com

Find out the Global Essential Oils Market Research and Analysis 2021-2029

In terms of revenue, essential oils market was valued at US$ 7394.69 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). High demand from end use industries along with increasing scope of applications of essential oils in the cosmetics and personal care sector is fuelling the market growth. The prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a drastic change in the lifestyle of individuals globally and restricted their physical movement. A large portion of their time is spent indoors, which according to various healthcare professionals, have contributed towards multiple mental health issues amongst individuals. Essential oils is being used as one of the mechanism to relieve stress amidst the situation, thereby enabling individuals to efficiently sustain through the situation. The changing trends and preferences amongst consumers at large showcases positive growth prospects for global essential oils market over the forecast period.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Outlook of Global Electronic Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market: Research Report during 2021-2029

Printed circuit boards are used to support and connect electronic components, mechanically and electrically. Conductive pathways, tracks, and signal traces are etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate that does not conduct electricity. A PCB is typically rigid in construction, but if flexibility is required, the copper layer can be mounted on materials such as Pyralux foil or Kapton, which are both flexible and heat resistant. Environmental and sustainability policies implemented by various governments are likely to spur expansion in PCB recycling, thereby supporting the market growth. Increased demand from the wearable technology application sector and the increasing prevalence of flexible PCBs is estimated to accelerate the growth of electronic printed circuit board (PCB) market over the forecast period.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zep
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Gelatin Market was Valued at US$ 2540.70 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029) – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Porcine sourced gelatin to hold largest market share in 2020. According to Absolute Markets Insights report, Porcine sourced gelatin accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) period in the gelatin market. High product penetration in food & beverage applications along with abundant availability of raw material are some of the major factors projected to drive the gelatin market demand. Apart from porcine sourced gelatin products, bovine sourced gelatin also have high product penetration on account of growing demand for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Moreover, stringent regulations against porcine based products in Islamic countries is limiting its penetration. Other sources include fish and poultry. One of the major factors driving the demand for fish and poultry sources is socio cultural concerns associated with bovine and porcine based gelatin.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Outlook of Global Technology Solutions for Public Transport Market: Research Report during 2021-2029

Urban population is increasing in a rapid pace. Ticketing stations are proving as barriers obstructing smooth flow of passenger movement. Transport operators and agencies are increasingly looking for solutions to enhance consumer convenience and effectively manage crowd at these facilities Increasing penetration of digitalization across the transportation industry globally is paving way for the growth of the global technology solutions for public transport ticketing market. Be-in/be-out (BIBO) ticketing solutions is gaining momentum in the global market. The BIBO ticketing solutions in public transportation systems automatically detects when a passenger boards a specific mode of transportation and tracks their movement, thereby calculating the distance travelled by the passenger respectively. The information derived allows automatic calculation of the fare, without any direct interaction with the passenger, thus promoting better experience and increased level of customer satisfaction. The technology has witnessed upsurge in adoption owing to the rapid spread of coronavirus and is estimated to further the technology solutions for public transport market’s growth over the future years.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market 2021: Know the Industry Analysis, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Electric vehicles (EV) have variety of ways to be charged, depending on location and requirement. Thus, charging infrastructure for EVs is of different types and designed for different applications. The specifications and standards for EV chargers, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), vary from one country to another, based on available EV models in the market and the characteristics of the electricity grid. Various types of vehicles have different charging requirements, as power must be supplied to the battery at the right voltage and current levels to allow charging. Favorable government initiatives across regions towards implementation of adequate charging infrastructure so as to promote the adoption of electric vehicles is fueling the growth of global electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure market. The global electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 32% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trend#Retail Trade#Disinfectants#Disinfection#Ami
industryglobalnews24.com

Glycerol Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

In terms of revenue, glycerol market was valued at US$ 1812.91 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) anticipates the market will accelerate on account of increasing biodiesel and oleochemical demand coupled with high rate of fossil fuel depletion. The rising need for hand sanitizers in the midst of pandemic is anticipated to fasten the market growth. The prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the product demand, which is estimated to sustain over the forecast period.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Latin America Online Higher Education Market was Valued at US$ 2145.95 Mn in 2020 and is Growing at a CAGR of 20.14% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029) - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The landscape of online higher education market is gaining immense growth in Latin America owing to numerous factors including growth of smartphones and internet users, rising government initiatives to promote online learning, covid-19 pandemic and increasing awareness of online higher education amongst others. Growth of Smart Devices and Internet that...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market is Growing at an Exponential Rate, Owing to Rising Demand for Faster Diagnosis of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis, coupled with the Growth in Awareness Regarding Fatty Liver Issues amongst Adults – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

In terms of revenue, the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market is growing at a CAGR of 23.45% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of countless individuals across the globe, and has also put...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to Grow over 10.1% CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of business agility among organizations – a Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global business process as a service market was estimated to be US$ 65.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 79.01 billion by 2029. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the next eight years. Companies can increase service levels during peak periods and bring new products and services to market faster with BPaaS’s unique operating flexibility and agility. Such factor is anticipated to propel the overall growth of business process as a service market in the future years. High cost to invest in automation is one of the factors critically impacting the market growth. However, technological integrations are expected to drive the global market growth over the forecast period.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Live Streaming Market 2021: Growth Analysis, Projection & Forecast to 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Live streaming is a type of streaming in which audio or video is broadcast live over the Internet. The media is broadcast while it is being recorded, allowing users to see or listen to it in real time. The word "live streaming" usually refers to broadcast live streams, which are one-to-many connections that broadcast to several users at the same time. Furthermore, across social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, live streaming allows marketers and consumers to post unedited, raw footage in real time. AMI anticipates the market will grow at 17.6% owing to increased internet usage and the growing popularity of eSports and video games among all age groups. In terms of revenue, live streaming market was valued at US$ 7340.41 Mn in 2020.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market 2021 - Know the Analysis and Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the legal industry. The technology can significantly reduce expenses and time while enhancing accuracy. AI technology assists legal professionals in performing narrowly defined tasks such as legal research and document evaluation amongst other routine activities. The use of AI in areas such as contract administration and review enables experienced legal practitioners to move their focus from routine tasks to other value-added tasks such as strategy development and navigating complex legal problems. AI is used by a variety of corporate law firms and legal departments to standardize and review documents. Furthermore, the majority of firms in the United States, China, Germany, and Korea are investing in legal technology services. For instance, in August 2021, QVentures announced their latest fund investment in Semeris, a legal AI startup that develops contract analysis products for the financial sector. Semeris, which was created to assist financial services companies in reviewing, analyzing, and summarizing legal documentation, aims to provide "superhuman powers" to anyone who interacts with complex legal documents. AI tools assist legal support to professionals in carrying out their due diligence more effectively and efficiently, while also improving accuracy. In a legal context, artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as technologies that appear intelligent but perform specific functions.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

ERP Consulting Services Market Grows at a Noticeable Speed

The health care market of ERP consulting services is expected to grow at a decent speed during the forecast period. This is due to several reasons including the increasing number of patients in need of health care services, insufficient service management by hospitals, shortage of health care staff, and the rising cost of health care facilities.
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Reliance Industries and TA'ZIZ Sign a 2 billion Dollar Chemical Production Partnership

Reliance Industries (RIL) is investing for the first time in West Asia. The company is putting its money in Chemical Derivatives Company (RSC) in Abu Dhabi. According to a statement released by RIL, the two companies have signed an agreement to launch TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, a partnership on producing chemicals at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Omicron Variant Affecting the Worldwide Chemical Sentiment

A chemical sentiment all over the world has become bearish because of the onset of the new variant. The Omicron variant is once again causing travel restrictions across the globe making the buyers more reluctant to purchase chemicals. The new variant is hindering economic recovery and undermining the demand for petrochemicals.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy