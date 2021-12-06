ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Outdoors Group, LLC and Rival Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. to Abandon Plans for Proposed Merger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova issued the following statement regarding the recent report that Great Outdoors Group, LLC and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. have abandoned their proposed merger, which would have combined two close retail competitors selling hunting, shooting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor...

