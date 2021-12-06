ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youtube

WCS Seeks Input for Communications Survey

By Michael Carpenter
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The WCS Communications Department is updating its Communication Plan, and we need your help. The District is asking all stakeholders to complete a short, online survey. This survey pertains to WCS district communications only,...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Committee seeks input on computer science

The deadline is nearing for Ohioans interested in sending ideas to a state committee working on an effort to make Ohio a national leader in computer science education. “We are asking Ohioans with an interest in computer science to answer this question and send two or three ideas to the committee,” department Senior Vice Chancellor and Committee Chairman Mike Duffey said in a statement. “We want to give a voice to all Ohioans regarding computer science and the impact it can have on Ohio’s future economic competitiveness. We know there are many more voices among industry, education, and Ohio’s families with ideas to suggest.”
EDUCATION
Republic

Parks department seeks public input in survey about future plans

The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is looking for public input as it plans for the future. A Columbus Parks Department Strategic Plan public survey is available through Dec. 17 at imagineyourcolumbusparks.com, an ADA-accessible, multilingual crowdsourcing site. Translated copies of the survey can be requested through the parks department. The...
COLUMBUS, IN
Daily Democrat

Woodland School District seeks community input on Facilities Master Plan

The Woodland Joint Unified School District invites parents and community members to attend any of the five town hall meetings this month to provide input on the district’s Facilities Master Plan. WJUSD is currently developing its Facilities Master Plan, a long-range, visionary approach to future improvements at schools across the...
WOODLAND, CA
theriver953.com

The Town of Front Royal seeks input from the public

A social media post from the town of Front Royal asks for input from the public and business owners. Business owners, organizations and the community are asked to take the Comprehensive Plan Stakeholder survey. Participation in the survey allows you to share your vision and goals for the town of...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcs#Text Messaging#Communication Plan#District Communications#Infocus
Itemlive.com

Peabody seeks input for its open-spaces plan

PEABODY — The city is updating its Recreation and Open Space Plan (ROSP) and seeking the public’s input, asking residents to participate in an online survey available on its Recreation, The post Peabody seeks input for its open-spaces plan appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn seeks input on new skatepark

The City of Auburn is commissioning a new concrete skatepark to replace the existing skatepark at Casey Park. To make the design the best it can be, we want to hear from the local community and there are two ways that you can participate:. Take the online survey. Go to...
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
crowrivermedia.com

ACGC Board seeks input on superintendent selection

The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board is seeking public input on its school superintendent selection. Although New London-Spicer’s retired superintendent Paul Carlson is serving as part-time interim superintendent for the remainder of the current school year, the board is seeking a permanent replacement for Nels Onstad, who left Oct. 31 after four and a half years of service with the district.
GROVE CITY, MN
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield seeks input on redrawing of ward boundaries

Every 10 years, U.S. census data is used to redraw Bakersfield City Council ward boundaries. The City Council is now seeking public input on how these boundaries should be drawn, according to a news release on Friday. The city has a form on a redistricting website, bakersfieldcity.us/819/Ward-Redistricting that explains the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
foxwilmington.com

Surf City seeks public input on design of new skatepark

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Surf City will hold a public meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to discuss the design of its new skatepark at the Earl G. and Inez Batts Recreational Complex. The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Surf City Welcome &...
SURF CITY, NC
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Ashton Planning and Zoning administrator seeks input on comprehensive plan

Ashton’s Plannin Zoning Administrator Sara Bowersox hopes to update the city’s comprehensive plan in 2022. Next year, Bowersox will host a series of town hall meetings where residents, business owners, and city officials can discuss the current plan and consider possible changes. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bowersox wanted to...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
aroundfortwayne.com

Lutheran Health Network seeks public input for health needs survey

Lutheran Hospital is seeking input from Allen County residents through a Community Health Needs Assessment survey to gather information on local health issues and how to address concerns. Lutheran Health Network news release:. Public Input Sought for Health Needs Survey. Fort Wayne, Indiana (December 1, 2021) – Lutheran Hospital is...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
lakercountry.com

School calendar committee seeking input

Although the school year is about halfway finished, the Russell County School District Calendar Committee is already in the process of creating the school calendar for the 2022/2023 school year. The district calendar committee has met once and will meet again on Friday, December 10 at 3:30 PM in room...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Austin American-Statesman

Community provides feedback on search for new Westlake superintendent

As schools across the country navigate increasingly controversial debates on masking, vaccines and how to talk about race, the Eanes school district collected community feedback calling for a new superintendent that will inspire, unit and guide the district.  After current Superintendent Tom Leonard announced his plans to retire in January 2023, the school board...
WESTLAKE, TX
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis health officials seek residents’ input on health priorities

The St. Louis Health Department wants to hear from city residents about the health concerns health officials should prioritize over the next year. To seek that input, city officials are asking St. Louisans to fill out an online community survey. It asks people to choose two of six wellness issues: gun violence, sexually transmitted diseases, mental and behavioral health, emergency preparedness, food safety and nutrition and active living.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy