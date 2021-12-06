WCS Seeks Input for Communications Survey

The deadline is nearing for Ohioans interested in sending ideas to a state committee working on an effort to make Ohio a national leader in computer science education. “We are asking Ohioans with an interest in computer science to answer this question and send two or three ideas to the committee,” department Senior Vice Chancellor and Committee Chairman Mike Duffey said in a statement. “We want to give a voice to all Ohioans regarding computer science and the impact it can have on Ohio’s future economic competitiveness. We know there are many more voices among industry, education, and Ohio’s families with ideas to suggest.”

