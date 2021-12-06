ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gate Estates woman suspects bear broke fence on her property

By Zach Barrett
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – A Golden Gate Estates woman taking her six-pound dog outside realized she may have some issues when she saw her fence was bent and trash was left around her yard.

Patricia Hill said her dog wouldn’t leave the steps so she went investigating.

“I came out to just look around the yard because usually if she won’t leave the stairs there’s been something around,” said Hill.

Her Golden Gate Estates home is no stranger to wildlife. She’s had armadillos burrow holes in her yard, raccoons feast on her trash and even a bobcat slinking around her car. But this time, the links of the fence were broken off the top bar, so Patricia ran inside.

“I’m a little nervous that it was in the yard. You could come out and it could be there,” Hill said.

Hill said a black bear has been spotted around her Jung Boulevard home, near Immokalee road for weeks but it hasn’t come close to her house yet.

“We’ve seen it down towards the canal and in other people’s yards and neighbors say hey, there’s a bear down here, be careful,” Hill said.

She believes the bear came for her tasty leftovers she had been keeping since Thanksgiving. Her fence will be fixed Monday, but for Sunday night she grabbed a big spray bottle of ammonia and cleaned out her trash cans.

“We’re hoping if we spray enough ammonia around the fence it won’t do more damage,” Hill said.

She’s also setting up a trail camera if the bear decides to come back for seconds.

