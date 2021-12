Fairview has been making a lot of changes to their Christmas Parade over the last few years. For many years it was a daytime parade, then in 2017 it changed over to an after dark parade. Then last year it was turned into a reverse parade through Bowie Nature Park. After a lot of last minute decision making this year, the Fairview Christmas Parade will take place on December 18 as a reverse parade at Westwood Elementary School from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. It has also spawned two other events.

FAIRVIEW, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO