Looking for a gift for the person who has everything? These popular home & kitchen gifts found on Amazon are perfect for the holidays. This wearable blanket keeps you warm & cozy while you lounge at home, watch TV, play video games, work on your laptop, camp, attend a sporting event or concert, & more. It’s the original invention by two brothers who pitched the concept to ABC’s Shark Tank & received backing from Barbara Corcoran. One Size Fits All: The large, oversized comfortable design is a perfect fit for most all shapes & sizes. Just pick your color & get COMFY! Bring it to the next outdoor barbeque, camping trip, beach, drive in or sleepover. (this description came straight from Amazon)

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO