Houston Homicides Could Hit 500 By Year's End

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

Houston's unofficial murder count was up to 450 heading into the weekend, and Democratic leaders still blame the pandemic.

The mayor just last month called 2021 a "crazy year" with a "lot of people on edge. Houston Police Officers' Union President Douglas Griffith doesn't buy it.

"Look at our court system and how many people have been killed by crooks and thugs that have been released on multiple felony bonds. We don't hold anyone accountable anymore for their actions," he says.

Griffith is quick to defend the District Attorney's Office.

"They have filed over 1,200 requests for no bonds over the past two years, yet these judges just ignore that and let these guys back out. That's not her fault. That's their fault. The blood is on their hands."

Harris County last week launched a new targets approach in high-crime areas.

"You can round them up all you want. You're going to put those officers in jeopardy going out there and arresting these violent offenders," says Griffith.

"What's going to happen is they're going to get to the courts and the courts are going to continue to fail to do their job and release them on low felony bonds."

He dismissed the county judge's theory more criminals are being released because bail bondsmen lowered their fees.

