Biden, Dems' Regulations Slowing Economic Recovery

Whether its immigration, the environment or transgender protections, the Biden administration is tightening its grip with increasing regulations .

"The Biden administration has pulled back from the Trump administration and what was going on in a positive way before has now been turned back," says Vance Ginn, chief economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation .

"Whenever you think about other regulations like the CAFE standards or fuel emissions for your car, that also boosts the cost of your vehicle."

If the latest jobs report reveals anything, its that red state policies in Texas, Florida and elsewhere are driving the economic comeback.

"Yes, they're coming here because they don't have a personal income tax. Yes, they're coming here because they have a better lawsuit climate," says Ginn.

"But they're also coming here because we have a more sensible regulatory climate which allows them to invest, expand their business and hire more people, which benefits all Texans."

Ginn says the Biden administration is purposefully raising our cost of living making it harder to run a business.