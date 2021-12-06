ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biden, Dems' Regulations Slowing Economic Recovery

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192Xcs_0dF81sCU00

Whether its immigration, the environment or transgender protections, the Biden administration is tightening its grip with increasing regulations .

"The Biden administration has pulled back from the Trump administration and what was going on in a positive way before has now been turned back," says Vance Ginn, chief economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation .

"Whenever you think about other regulations like the CAFE standards or fuel emissions for your car, that also boosts the cost of your vehicle."

If the latest jobs report reveals anything, its that red state policies in Texas, Florida and elsewhere are driving the economic comeback.

"Yes, they're coming here because they don't have a personal income tax. Yes, they're coming here because they have a better lawsuit climate," says Ginn.

"But they're also coming here because we have a more sensible regulatory climate which allows them to invest, expand their business and hire more people, which benefits all Texans."

Ginn says the Biden administration is purposefully raising our cost of living making it harder to run a business.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Washington Examiner

Democrats are realizing mandates and restrictions make for bad politics

The idea that COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were not only politically sustainable but popular was always asinine, and it seems Democrats are finally beginning to figure that out. Politico reported this week that a number of Democratic leaders are trying to put distance between themselves and the vaccine and mask...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Dems#Personal Income Tax#Texans
MSNBC

GOP fails to dent the popularity of Biden's Build Back Better plan

For the most part, Democrats have reason to be discouraged with the latest national polling. President Joe Biden's approval rating is lagging; the party is trailing on the congressional generic ballot; and surveys show the governing majority getting little credit for the strong economic recovery. But there is an important...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Democrats raise alarm on the 'disaster' of child tax credit checks ending as Manchin signals he'll slam the brakes on passing Biden's big bill anytime soon

Democrats are raising alarm about passing Biden's big bill before the year ends or the child tax credit expires. "It would be a tragedy if the child tax credit lapses," Sen. Michael Bennet told Insider. But Joe Manchin is pouring cold water on approving the legislation by Christmas. Congressional Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced steep resistance in the Senate with Republican lawmakers criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union The president said in a statement that he accepted a withdrawal request from Omarova, a law professor at Cornell University who was born in Kazakhstan when it was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to the U.S. in 1991. In Senate committee hearings last month, she addressed questions about greater government...
U.S. POLITICS
Gazette

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who announced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
579
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy