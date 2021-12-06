Captain Sandy, From the Reality Show “Below Deck”, is Coming to Franklin

The 36th annual free festival, Dickens of a Christmas will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. The event features holiday-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, and outstanding arts and crafts featuring seasonal and specialty gift items, that come together to recreate the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. Expect to see and interact with the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist, Ebenezer Scrooge, and more.
Comments / 0