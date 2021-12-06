ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Captain Sandy, From the Reality Show “Below Deck”, is Coming to Franklin

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Captain Sandy is taking a break from Bravo’s “Below Deck” and going on tour with a stop in Franklin. On Thursday, March 3, 2022, you can see Captain Sandy at the Franklin Theatre, the...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: December 7, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Lotz House to Host Christmas Candlelight Tours

The Lotz House is hosting a Christmas Candlelight Tour at the historic home Friday and Saturday through December 18 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The tour will showcase the decorations of the period of the 1864 Battle of Franklin including fresh décor of pulled cotton, harvested nuts, fresh apples, magnolia branches and cut holly.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
City
Franklin, TN
Williamson Source

Spring Hill’s Old School Cafe Officially Closes

Old School Cafe in Spring Hill has officially closed. For the last nineteen years, the locally owned restaurant by Bill Corbett was open until September 2021 when his son and wife contracted COVID. In a social media post, he shared, From 11/4/2002- 9/17/2021 We have operated the Old School Cafe....
SPRING HILL, TN
Williamson Source

Dickens of a Christmas Releases Entertainment Schedule

The 36th annual free festival, Dickens of a Christmas will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. The event features holiday-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, and outstanding arts and crafts featuring seasonal and specialty gift items, that come together to recreate the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. Expect to see and interact with the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist, Ebenezer Scrooge, and more.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

5 Favorite Franklin Christmas Traditions

While Franklin has changed a lot in the last 20 years, and even more since the 1960s and 1970s, there are a number of traditions that have endured and have become for many families the events that get the season started. Some are community events, and some are activities in which individual families have participated through the generations. Here are the top five favorites according to both newcomers and those who grew up in the city according to an informal Facebook pole.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: Dec. 7, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 7, 2021. 1CAVA Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Franklin This Week. The wait is over, CAVA has announced when the new Franklin location will open. 2JONDIE Gives Update on Store Relocation. In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was...
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Bravo#Vip
Williamson Source

Thompson’s Station Middle Takes Stage for Original Performance

Thompson’s Station Middle is presenting the world premiere of The Upstander’s Guide to Adventuring December 3-4. The play, written by TSMS theater director Katie Boothe, tells the story of five children who become unlikely friends through a role-playing game. When one of them gets bullied, the group becomes inspired by their fantasy characters to become real-life heroes. With stage combat, an 80’s flair and a large ensemble cast, this is one show that is sure to have something for everyone.
THOMPSON'S STATION, TN
Williamson Source

Watch Ravenwood High Choirs, Orchestras in Action

The Ravenwood High choirs and orchestras are joining forces for their Winter Concert Monday, December 6, at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Beginning at 7 p.m., the performance will feature nearly 200 student musicians. The event is free to attend and open to the public. “We’re very excited to be offering...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Country Music Group Pistol Annies Performed at Columbia Venue for The Tonight Show

The Mulehouse in Columbia made its television debut as the Pistol Annies performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In a social media post, The Mulehouse stated, “We made our network television debut! Did y’all see the Pistol Annies last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? We were so honored to have them performing from right here at The Mulehouse!”
COLUMBIA, TN
Williamson Source

JONDIE Gives Update on Store Relocation

In October, downtown Franklin boutique JONDIE announced the store was looking for a new location as they were losing their lease on their Main Street location. Store owner, Rebecca Davis, recently gave an update on social media. “After learning that we are losing our current storefront, we have made some...
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Williamson Source

Opry Member Stonewall Jackson Has Died

Grand Ole Opry member, country music artist, and Brentwood resident, Stonewall Jackson passed away on Saturday, December 4 after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89. Jackson was born in Tabor City, North Carolina on November 6, 1932. Jackson joined the Grand Ole Opry on November 3, 1956,...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Williamson Source

Morning Source – Matthew West

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Christian artist Matthew West. Matthew West stops by to talk with us about his return to the City of Franklin tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 3. This is West’s third time to take part in the tree lighting event. We also talked about his new Christmas album – “We Need Christmas” a mix of classic and originals. After the tree lighting, he’s headed out on tour.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy