Germany is set to introduce Covid protocols that will include unvaccinated people being barred from various culture and leisure venues. The expected move comes as the country is up against a heavy fourth wave of the pandemic, with more than 70,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the highest figures Germany has recorded to date. Restrictions will see only people who have been vaccinated, or those who can evidence a recent recovery from the virus, able to go into restaurants, pubs, cinemas, gyms, cultural events and non-essential shops. The protocols are already in place in several German regions with the highest...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO