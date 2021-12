For centuries, scientists only had a limited number of examples to look at when it came to understanding the formation of planets. As we've discovered ever-increasing numbers of worlds, however, we've found many that look like nothing that we have in our Solar System: hot gas giants, super-Earths, mini-Neptunes, and more. So, it can be a relief to find something that looks like a familiar planet, since it indicates the processes that formed the Solar System may not be unusual.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO