Audacy's Alternative Pick of the Week: The Walters - 'I Love You So'

This week’s Audacy Alternative ‘Pick of the Week’ is The Walters ' “I Love You So.”

About The Walters:

Continuing their momentous new chapter, Chicago indie stalwarts The Walters share the official video for their rising viral smash “I Love You So ,” which hit #39 on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart, with more than 170 million streams and 460 million TikTok creates. The psychedelic new visual follows the band as they come crashing back to earth after a time-traveling journey, a visual representation of the band’s surprise return this year after announcing their mutual hiatus in 2017.

In celebration of their recent return, the alternative quintet will perform to sold-out crowds at The Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY on December 6 and The Regent in Los Angeles, CA on December 8 before what promises to be an unforgettable homecoming at The Metro in Chicago on December 30.

The Walters Tour Dates:

December 6 | New York, NY | Bowery Ballroom

December 8 | Los Angeles, CA | The Regent

December 30 | Chicago, IL | The Metro

