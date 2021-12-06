ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Recap of Mawson Infrastructure on Benzinga's All-Access Headline

By Jad Malaeb
Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

Nick Hughes-Jones, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) joined Benzinga’s All-Access Show to discuss the company’s recent developments.

The highlights of the interview are noted below:

General:

  • Mawson Infrastructure is a digital asset company focused on Bitcoin mining.
  • Since its NASDAQ listing 2 months ago, it has amassed $45 million in funding and has reached a market capitalization of $800 million.

Quarter Report:

  • In Q3 of 2021, Mawson has:
  • Recently reported earnings.
  • Purchased 17,000 additional mining machines.
  • Reached a hash processing rate of 0.8 exa hash per second (ex/s) in November. This allows it to mine 4.5 Bitcoin a day.
  • Started the 100MW expansion of its mining facility in Sandersville, Georgia.
  • Signed partnership with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners — a green energy infrastructure fund.
  • Signed a new 100 megawatt facility in Pennsylvania.

Funding and Future Plans:

  • Mawson has raised a total of ~$120 million; 25% of the business is owned by the board and management; $37 million was raised in August 2021.
  • Mawson plans to increase its processing rate to 3.5 ex/s by Q2 of 2022, amounting to 19.5 Bitcoin mined per day.
  • Mawson plans to further increase its processing rate to 5 ex/s by early Q1 2023, amassing 28 Bitcoin mined per day.
  • Mawson is fully funded for the pathway to 5 ex/s.

Company Footprint, ESG Strategy and Mining Pipeline:

  • Mawson currently has operations in 4 locations. Its flagship operation is in Georgia, while the remaining projects are in Australia, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. Hughes-Jones claims there are potentially more coming.
  • Mawson has 220 megawatts of energy contracted. It has purchased 200 modular data centers, over 100 transformers and 40,000 miners according to the CCO.
  • Mawson says that it takes its environment, social and corporate (ESG) governance seriously with 75% of its energy from non-carbon-emitting sources. The 25% of fuel-based energy is countered with carbon-offset credits. The company has purchased 22,000 tonnes of carbon credit in 2020.
  • Mawson has planted 25,000 trees to date and plans to plant 53,000 trees in 2022, for a total of 78,000.
  • Mawson sponsors schools in the Sandersville, Georgia, area, as well as the Washington County Medical Centre, and Buhl Park (community centre) in Pennsylvania.

Energy Sources:

  • Nuclear, hydro and wind power are used to fuel 75% of Mawson’s energy.
  • Its Georgia facility uses nuclear power from Plant Vogtle owned in part by Georgia Power Co. (NYSE:GPJA), which is owned by Southern Co. (NYSE:SO).
  • Its Pennsylvania facility is 1 mile away from a nuclear power plant, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station, and Mawson uses 100% nuclear energy in Pennsylvania.

To find out more about Mawson’s breakeven price point, its plans for when all Bitcoins are mined and what it says is a key metric to differentiate between Bitcoin mining companies, check out Benzinga’s video.

