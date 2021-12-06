In the Mood

Since this fall-flavored rum punch is so simple to throw together, go the extra mile and make festive cranberry-studded ice, which serves as a garnish and temperature control in one. A mix of whole and thinly sliced berries looks best—any ice tray will work. Depending on the sweetness of your ginger ale and hard cider, you might not need the simple syrup, but it will be worth making to have on hand for other cocktails (a pre-feast Whiskey Smash? An NYE French 75? We could go on).

