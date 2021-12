I suppose the question was not if Ant and Dec would become the nation’s political conscience, but when. They are a two-man Northern Powerhouse with broad cross-party support and an unerring sense of the public mood, and not only when they are monitoring a phone vote. They obviously have a strong sense of left and right (Ant always on the left, for the viewer). They have endured decades in the public eye and have come through some difficult times as beloved as ever. Politicians long for these qualities.But, until now, Ant and Dec have kept their political cards reasonably close...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO