Rutherford County Schools was one of 11 districts statewide to be recognized by EVERFI for its exemplary commitment to whole-child education. The 2021 Empowered District seal recognizes RCS for providing students with the knowledge and skills necessary to be successful in the real world, according to information from EVERFI, which read in part, “The thoughtful actions taken by you and your team will have a lifelong impact on your students and their families.”

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO