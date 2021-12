Stones River Road railroad crossing road closure is expected to begin today, December 9th, and will end on December 12th. The contractor will be performing maintenance of the rail line and crossing and the closure will be in place for the duration of that time. Detours will be in place, instructing drivers where to go. The contractor estimates this will be completed by December 12th. Please be patient.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO