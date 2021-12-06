ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Thinking About CO2 Resurfacing? Here’s What the Experts Say.

By Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are many reasons to consider CO2 laser resurfacing. It can address issues such as dark spots, deep wrinkles and lines, acne scarring, crepe skin and discoloration. Sounds great, right? It can be. But like any medical procedure, it’s best to go into with realistic expectations and all the information. To...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Conditions#Co2#Dark Skin#Laser
fredhutch.org

What Hutch coronavirus experts are saying about omicron

Editor's note: This story will be updated regularly. Another Greek letter has entered the vernacular. In late November, the World Health Organization designated SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.1.529 a variant of concern and dubbed it “omicron.”. The new variant, which is more heavily mutated than its predecessors, was detected thanks to scientists...
SCIENCE
romper.com

Here's How To Get Your Baby To Sleep In A Crib, Experts Say

Getting a baby to sleep may seem simple enough. Cozy up with an infant and they’re bound to nod off on your chest sooner or later. Getting them to sleep in a crib, however, is another story entirely. As far too many parents have experienced, whether you’re shifting a baby from a bassinet to a crib or dealing with sleep regression, the struggle is real. But if your baby won’t sleep in a crib, what can you do? How can you get them to sleep in a crib? And how can you make your life a little less stressful in the process?
INDIANA STATE
Republic Monitor

Is It Time to Switch to N95 Mask to Avoid the Omicron Variant? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

A debate has arisen after the scientific community notified the world of a new SRAS-CoV-2 virus strain whether travel bans are effective to control the spread of the Omicron variant. However, experts said that nothing has changed since the previous variants that vaccines, masks, and physical distancing are still the most effective ways to defend oneself from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Is Returning to the Office in January Actually Covid-Safe? Here's What Experts Say

A large portion of the American workforce seemed set to return to the office in January. The new Covid variant, which is now in at least 19 states as of Wednesday, has already caused multiple companies to delay their office reopenings. Detroit-based Ford Motor announced Monday that it won't reopen offices until March, due to omicron and an increase of Covid cases in Michigan. Last week, Google pushed its Jan. 10 return date further into 2022, without pinpointing a new date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parade

Everyone On TikTok Is Using Rice Water for Stronger, Glossier Hair—But Does It Work? Here's What Experts Say

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. There’s no shortage of beauty advice on TikTok. And recently, hair-focused...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Health

What Is Caregiver Burnout—And How Can You Prevent It? Here's What Experts Say

According to Rosalynn Carter, former first lady of the US, there are only four kinds of people in the world: "those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers." As a decades-long champion for the rights of US caregivers, Carter knows what she is talking about.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
iheart.com

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
SKIN CARE
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
spring.org.uk

The Best Blood Pressure Medication

The most popular medication to treat high blood pressure is not as effective as this drug. ACE inhibitors such as Benazepril (Lotensin) and Captopril are commonly prescribed to treat blood pressure. These work by relaxing and widening the blood vessels. However, a study suggests that these popular drugs are less...
HEALTH
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy