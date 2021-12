After more than 18 months in and out of lockdowns and quarantines, this holiday season consumers are ready to spend like they’ve never spent before. Even with supply chain issues, shipping delays and an uncertain economic forecast, Q4 retail and e-commerce sales are expected to reach between $1.1 tn and $1.3 tn in the US alone. Similarly, more than a quarter of Australian shoppers and more than half of UK shoppers are planning on spending more this Christmas. Call it “revenge shopping”, the YOLO economy or whatever you’d like — taking advantage of this return to pre-pandemic shopping requires a data-driven, omnichannel approach to keep your brand at the front of consumers’ minds in the month ahead. Here are we give you our top three ways to do just that.

