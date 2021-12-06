ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

John Waters and his spoken-word Christmas show are coming to town

By Jim Sullivan
WBUR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Christmas, Christmas, here we go!” says John Waters, on the phone a few days before Halloween from his Baltimore home. Trying to ramp up a bit of the pre-season spirit, he’s on the horn ostensibly to chat up “A John Waters Christmas,” his spoken-word show which comes to Berklee Performance Center...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

A John Waters Christmas Promises Sleigh Ride of Sleaze

Like an obsessed and shell-shocked St. Nick from quarantine, John Waters, the “people’s pervert” or “queer Confucius” as the press recently called him, is back after a two-year home detention in Baltimore to hit the road again for his 25th Annual Xmas Tour. Bad little boys and girls and everybody in between and beyond, will be thrilled to take a sleigh-ride-of-sleaze down the slopes of good taste and over the ski jump of religious beliefs to a snow drift of candy cane anarchy.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

Paramount Theatre & Resound presents A John Waters Christmas …the booster shot you need

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Like an obsessed and shell-shocked St. Nick from quarantine, John Waters is back after a two-year home detention in Baltimore to hit the road again for his 25th Annual Xmas Tour. Bad little boys and girls and everybody in between and beyond will take a sleigh-ride-of-sleaze down the slopes of good taste and over the ski jump of religious beliefs to a snow drift of candy cane anarchy. This show is recommended for mature audiences.
PERFORMING ARTS
huntnewsnu.com

Jane Lynch comes to Boston for two-night only Christmas show

Jane Lynch, former “Glee” star and two-time Emmy award winner, is coming to Boston this holiday season in her two-night performance, “A Swingin’ Little Christmas.”. Joined by “The Office” star Kate Flannery, musician Tim Davis and the Tony Querrero Quintet, Lynch will appear at the City Winery to sing some Christmas tunes from her 2016 album. Audience members can expect to hear familiar holiday songs arranged in a late 1950s to early 1960s swing style along with comedic banter throughout.
BOSTON, MA
ourcommunitynow.com

Town of Summerville to have its Christmas festivities featured on UPtv show

SUMMERVILLE — As blue and white lights lit up the trees of Summerville’s Hutchinson Square, visitors laughed and cheered singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” With an ongoing pandemic, the night of the town Christmas tree lighting was one of those rare nights in the growing community that residents said reminded them why the holidays in Summerville are so special.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
John Waters
daytonatimes.com

MLK film, spoken word added to Daytona’s events

The 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. remembrance will kick off with a January 4 screening of a rarely-seen civil rights documentary at the Museum of Arts & Sciences (MOAS), followed by a spoken-word performance of King speeches at a local church. Entitled “KING: A Filmed Record...Mont-gomery To Memphis,” the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ocolly.com

Elf the Musical is coming to town

Featuring returning and new cast members, tickets are on sale for the Town and Gown theatre’s production of “Elf the Musical.”. Directed by Anna Davis, the musical is based on the 2003 movie “Elf” starring actors such as Will Ferrel, Zooey Deschanel and James Caan, telling the story of Buddy the Elf.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

Bono and ‘Sing 2’ Director Garth Jennings on How They Breathed Emotion Into a Guitar-Slinging Lion

Bono and Jennings joined Variety for a keynote conversation for our Music for Screens Summit. The exchange touches on the U2 frontman getting in touch with his basso-profundo, bad-ass aspirations in the role but also what U2 fans know is his penchant for channeling grief, which informs the withdrawn character. “What would quiet a singer? What would take away their voice?” Bono asked. “I quite seriously wanted to speak about how grief can make or break a voice. It’s the Irishman in me.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#My Christmas#Christmas Card
energy941.com

The Ed Sheeran and Elton John Christmas Song Is Coming

Ed Sheeran and Elton John announced their highly-anticipated new Christmas song will be released Friday! It’ll have a fun Love Actually-themed video. The video shows Ed knocking on Elton‘s door with words written on big cards, as in the 2003 holiday film.
MUSIC
WBUR

At A.R.T., 'WILD: A Musical Becoming' is a fable that speaks to our environmental crisis

A single mother struggling to hold on to her family farm, a teenage daughter empowered by her own resolution to fight climate change, and elements of fantasy all converge in American Repertory Theater’s new concert production “WILD: A Musical Becoming.” Opening Dec. 9, the show is one that breaks from conventions, with a pop inspired score, a focus on environmental activism and a call for the audience to use their imaginations as a way of interpreting what they’re seeing. The story, which is very much a fable, was written by playwright V, formerly known as Eve Ensler, and the music was composed by songwriting duo Justin Tranter and Caroline Pennell. It is directed by A.R.T. artistic director Diane Paulus and stars actress Idina Menzel.
THEATER & DANCE
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
WBUR

A winter movie preview with film critic Ty Burr

Grab your popcorn because we're taking a trip to the movies with writer and film critic Ty Burr. We discuss his favorites of what's come out this year and what he's excited for next, including "King Richard," "Power of the Dog," Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" re-make, and more. You can catch more of Ty Burr's movie takes at Ty Burr's Watch List.
MOVIES
WBUR

Now is the winter of discontent for the darkly comic 'Teenage Dick' at the Huntington

Rows of red and blue lockers complement the painted white, red and blue bricks of Roseland High School. Trophies and sports regalia like basketballs, soccer balls, pom-poms and lacrosse nets are crowded together in a glass display showcasing the Roseland Stallions' triumphs in the hallway. This high school is the setting for Mike Lew's "Teenage Dick" at the Huntington Theatre Company’s Wimberly Pavilion stage in the South End through Jan. 2. In the play, elections for class president are under way and class secretary Richard Gloucester, a teen with cerebral palsy, hatches a plan to win. But first, he's got to clobber last year's winner and popular jock, Eddie, and annihilate the ultra-religious Clarissa on his pathway to power.
HIGH SCHOOL
wesb.com

BRUCE DICKINSON Says Standing On Stage By Himself For His Spoken-Word Shows Is ‘Absolutely Terrifying’

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson spoke to BBC Radio Scotland‘s “The Afternoon Show” about his upcoming spoken-word gig at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on December 10. Asked if it takes a different type of courage to stand in a front of an audience without a backing band and a huge production, Dickinson said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “It’s terrifying. It’s absolutely terrifying. I’ve got a little carpet that I stand on, which appears… I requested a carpet to stand on. And there’s a little table and a glass of water and, more often than not, a bottle of beer. And that’s it. I’ve got some slides and I just riff around the whole thing. There’s a bit of physical comedy involved as well, which I won’t go into, but if you are of a nervous disposition and don’t like talking about drummers in anatomical detail, then you should stay away. And I hasten to add, there are some naughty bits and I’m not shy of using the odd naughty word from time to time that I couldn’t possibly say on the radio.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Comedy Takedowns on Spotify Raise Questions Over Licensing for Spoken Word

On Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, Spotify quietly took down many of the comedy recordings it offers, including spoken performances from major comics such as Mike Birbiglia and Jeff Foxworthy, amid a dispute with the new collection society Spoken Giants. These takedowns are just the most visible sign of...
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
WBUR

Listen: After a pandemic breakup, Boston indie rocker Tory Silver wants to let it all go

This is an exclusive song premiere, part of WBUR's effort to highlight New England musicians. About two-thirds of the way through Tory Silver’s “A Little Slower,” a crashy garage rock tune, everything stops. When the guitar comes back in, it’s subdued and alone. Then a cello enters quietly, a low, mournful tone. A chirpy synth, which previously provided the song’s playful motif, suddenly sounds yearning. “Can we try a little slower, now?” Silver sings. The song ends before she can get an answer.
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

Mel Brooks on losing the loves of his life: ‘People know how good Carl Reiner was, but not how great’

In February 2020, I joined Mel Brooks at the Beverly Hills home of his best friend, the director and writer Carl Reiner, for their nightly tradition of eating dinner together and watching the gameshow Jeopardy!. It was one of the most emotional nights of my life. Brooks, more than anyone, shaped my idea of Jewish-American humour, emphasising its joyfulness, cleverness and in-jokiness. Compared with his stellar 60s and 70s, when he was one of the most successful movie directors in the world, with The Producers and Blazing Saddles, and later his glittering 2000s, when his musical adaptation of The Producers dominated Broadway and the West End, his 80s and 90s are considered relatively fallow years. But his 1987 Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs, was the first Brooks movie I saw, and nothing was funnier to this then nine-year-old than that nonstop gag-a-thon (forget Yoda and the Force; in Spaceballs, Mel Brooks is Yoghurt and he wields the greatest power of all, the Schwartz).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy