Aspen, CO

Small: Do national demographic trends support continued demand for real estate in Aspen-Snowmass?

Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe overall viability of a real estate market is determined by a variety of factors. Obviously, there are some factors such as the supply and demand for homes on the market and the potential for economic growth within a community that impacts the market. Additionally, other basic factors, such as a...

www.aspendailynews.com

aithority.com

Perchwell Raises $15 Million Series A to Scale Its Real Estate Data and Workflow Platform Nationally

Perchwell, the premier data and workflow platform for the residential real estate industry, announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Founders Fund. Additional investors in the round include Lux Capital, Matterport, and California Regional MLS, the largest MLS in the United States. Perchwell will use the funds to expand its product and engineering teams, and to drive expansion into geographies beyond its home market of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
12 News

Here are a few real estate trends to watch for in 2022

ARIZONA, USA — It's no secret the real estate market has been red-hot all year. Steep competition and bidding wars made it obvious that it's a seller's market. A seller's market occurs when demand exceeds supply, or there are more buyers seeking to purchase homes than there are available homes.
REAL ESTATE
stockinvestor.com

A Fund That Profits from Real Estate Trends

COVID-19 has done a number on the real estate market. In many places, the sellers’ market exacerbated by COVID-19 still persists, and that can make things difficult for people or businesses looking to secure a location. So, those individuals and businesses that already own real estate, whether to sell or in this case primarily rent, have found themselves in an advantageous position. One potential way to take advantage of this trend is through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ).
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

5 Real Estate Trends We’d Really Like to Leave in 2021

It’s fair to say that the real estate market of late has left everyone a bit dazed. House hunters are worn out by bidding wars. Sellers who unloaded their houses quickly now can’t find places to move on to, thanks to low housing inventory. And real estate agents are working at breakneck speed to keep up with it all.
REAL ESTATE
Times Union

Capital Region real estate demand still high, despite low inventory

Busy, inventory-challenged and a seller’s market - that’s how Greater Capital Association of Realtors (GCAR) Chief Executive Officer Laura Burns would classify the region’s current housing market. Real estate market odds aren’t necessarily in buyers’ favor, yet it’s not stopping them from achieving homeownership. Data from the association’s 2021 third-quarter...
ALBANY, NY
WATE

Real Estate Trends: going up or down?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Julia Hurley with Just Homes Group has the insider scoop on the current real estate market. Since 2019 and the recent effects of Covid-19, the real estate market has fluctuated significantly. Julia Hurley has been a top real estate agent since 2014. She has worked for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
austinnews.net

New Lake Real Estate Report Analyzes Trends Nationally and by State

$32.8 Billion in Lake Homes & Lots Currently For Sale Nationally. BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / More than $4.44 billion in lake homes and lots are currently on the market in Texas with top shoppers from outside of the state coming from Los Angeles. Lake Homes Realty has released the Winter 2021 Lake Real Estate Market Report detailing the current lake real estate trends nationally and by state. Washington follows Texas with more than $3 billion in lake home and lot listings. North Carolina is third with $2.51 billion.
MARKETS
retechnology.com

VHT Studios Acquires TourFactory by Collabra Technology to Combine Nation's Largest Real Estate Photography Networks

The nation's two largest real estate photographer networks, VHT Studios and TourFactory, combine to provide unparalleled coverage to nationwide real estate brokerage firms, property management companies, mortgage providers, appraisal firms and any company relying on stunning professional photographs to market homes, properties, and businesses. ROSEMONT, ILL. AND SPOKANE, WASH. (DECEMBER...
REAL ESTATE
cascadebusnews.com

Duke Warner Real Estate Market Trend Report

(Graph | Courtesy of Duke Warner Real Estate) With the arrival of fall in Central Oregon, Bend’s real estate market remains brisk with the number of active listings down by over 15 percent from last month, while at the same time pending and sold properties were down only moderately from the torrid pace during the summer months. The real estate trends continue to be positive due to many homebuyers’ abilities for remote working and where many are able to upscale their lifestyle as compared to urban metropolitan areas. In Duke Warner Realty’s monthly Trend Reports we offer valuable insights by analyzing last month’s real estate market activity in Central Oregon. This information can be a beneficial resource for any upcoming or changing trends we might see during the fourth quarter of 2021.
BEND, OR
Santa Barbara Independent

What is Real Estate Agency?

Q: Marsha, I’m confused about the term “agency” in California real estate. I’m involved in a home purchase, and I keep signing “agency disclosures.” What am I signing?. A: Good question! Join the club in not understanding what agency means in real estate. It seems as if the relatively benign...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
dcvelocity.com

Small to midsize industrial real estate dominates leasing market

Accelerating e-commerce activity and a growing need for last-mile delivery services continue to shape the industrial real estate market, as more companies seek small to midsize warehousing and distribution facilities near urban markets, according to data from real estate investment firm JLL, released Tuesday. Companies leased more than 137.9 million square feet of industrial space in the third quarter of 2021, a new high according to the firm’s Q3 Industrial Report. More than half of leasing came from users looking for space below the 100,000 square-foot mark, with the most popular size segment between 10,000 square feet and 49,000 square feet, JLL reported. A surge in e-commerce combined with labor shortages and changing consumer expectations are adding pressure to supply chains and fueling demand for logistics services. As a result, distribution and third-party-logistics services (3PL) providers are seeking more space, accounting for more than 28% of leasing activity in the third quarter, the report found. “With demand for industrial space showing no signs of slowing down, new inventory will be needed to bring supply and demand closer to equilibrium and negate a future shortage of industrial space,” Craig Meyer, president of JLL’s industrial Americas brokerage, said in a statement. “As e-commerce grows, now more than ever Logistics and Distribution and 3PL will be at the forefront, especially with the upcoming holiday season and impending impacts from the cargo ships’ backup logs observed at the close of the quarter.” Rapid growth in urban logistics is also playing a big role. New York City offers a prime example: The Outer Boroughs have seen a 24% increase in light truck driver hiring since 2019, compared to a 15% increase nationwide, according to JLL analysis. The region has also seen rapid growth in the construction of industrial space. In 2019, 542,680 square feet of space was under construction in the Outer Borough’s development pipeline, a figure that had grown to more than 3.4 million square feet by the end of the third quarter this year. “In a world of two-hour shipping, consumers have come to expect a specific window for their goods to arrive. The growth in online shopping and the need for fast delivery times is driving demand for urban industrial space unlike ever before,” Leslie Lanne, executive managing director for Urban Logistics at JLL, said in a statement. “E-commerce will keep driving the need for vertical space, and as a result we’re going to see this new urban logistics asset class spark progressively more developer and investor interest.” Small-bay warehouse facilities in New York City and Northern New Jersey—specifically those under 100,000 square feet—have seen a steady increase in both square footage and leasing since 2019, according to JLL. At the end of the third quarter in 2019, the region accounted for 148 small-bay leases totaling more than 4.4 million square feet; today, the region accounts for 213 leases totaling more than 6 million square feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

