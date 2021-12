It’s that time of year again, when adults get to mix liquified eggs, cream and sugar with bourbon, and nobody bats an eye. That’s right — it’s the holidays. If you’re looking to get in on the eggnog action in Austin this season, look no further. Here’s a list of a few of the most festive holiday bars in the city, and which one you should go to based on your favorite part of the holidays.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO