This slow cooker ratatouille is a dish that you probably didn't know you needed in your life. One of our favorite parts about this wonderful dish is that you get to use your beloved slow cooker to make it. Obviously, the slow cooker is one of the best kitchen tools ever invented, seeing as it quite literally does the work for you. This wonderful dish is jam-packed with veggies and a delicious red sauce of your choosing. Did we mention that it also has some Parmesan cheese?

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO