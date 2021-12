The famous saying from Hippocrates, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food” continues to be good advice today especially when it comes to nutrition for healthy aging. We know that good nutrition helps to promote wellness and prevent disease. Overall, health is impacted by lifestyle, environment and genetics so it would be irresponsible to suggest that a healthy diet alone will stave off all health problems. While genetics and, to a certain extent, our environment are fixed, we can take action to optimize how we fuel our bodies as we age.

