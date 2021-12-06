ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow diminishes, sub zero wind chills follow

By Kaitlyn Moffett
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the low pressure system departs this morning, a few areas are still seeing light snow with additional lake effect along the south shore. Winds behind this system are very strong out of the Northwest at 15-25 mph, gusting upwards of 45-50 mph. Due to the strong winds, roads will remain...

