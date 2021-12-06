ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

This New Shortage Is Affecting Wine and Spirits

By Amanda McDonald
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

The last two years in food were defined by shortages on supermarket shelves, and the end isn't within sight as we approach 2022. A chicken tender shortage may soon impact grocers and fast-food chains. Tenders are more complex to process than nuggets, which are also easier to package and sell. But that's not the only household staple that could be in short supply this holiday season.

Last month, Fox Business reported that brewers were continuing to be affected by aluminum can shortages. A new article reveals that wine and spirits makers are being impacted by glass bottle shortages, meaning it may also get harder to find some alcoholic beverages.

"Some of the large distillers—even though they have multiyear contracts for millions of bottles—they're finding in some instances that they have to pick and choose as to which bottle sizes they're going to get," David Ozgo, chief economist for Distilled Spirits Council, told CNBC.

What does this mean for consumers? The most common bottle sizes—750 milliliters and 1.75 liters—are likely to be prioritized. Plus, if you want a specific beverage, you may have to shop around.

"This could eventually lead to even tighter supplies of smaller-volume bottles down the line . . . In the short term, some consumers may have to put in more effort to find their favorite booze," CNBC's Amanda Macias and Amelia Lucas write.

Unfortunately, this type of a shortage can't be solved overnight. Developing new glass furnaces or productions lines can take up to two years, according to the report.

