The Senior Citizens Center each year hosts a Golden Agers Gift Tree, a concept similar to Angel Tree program, and there are still several yet to be adopted this year. Community members who have a little extra to give are invited to stop by and select a senior citizen to adopt. Simply stop by the Senior Citizens Center and select one of the tag decorations on the tree. Each tag contains the name of a homebound senior citizen in this community, who likely won’t receive Christmas gifts this year, as well as a wish list of a few things each would like to receive as gifts. Then, shop for gifts fitted to the senior. Wrap the presents and return them to the tree at the Senior Citizens Center between Dec. 6 and Dec. 17.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO