A total of $15,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a 47-year-old Berkshire County murder case. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides them with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the 1974 murder of North Adams native, Kim Benoit. The Benoit family, who continues to work closely with DA staff and law enforcement, has offered an additional $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 26 DAYS AGO