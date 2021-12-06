I-4 reopened after fatal wreck closed lanes in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — All westbound lanes have been reopened on I-4 in the area of Mango Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The blockage was caused by a wreck that resulted in a fatality, although details on those involved have not been released yet.

In the meanwhile, drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

