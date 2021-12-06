ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seffner, FL

I-4 reopened after fatal wreck closed lanes in Seffner

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jq8Pl_0dF7vBIL00

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — All westbound lanes have been reopened on I-4 in the area of Mango Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The blockage was caused by a wreck that resulted in a fatality, although details on those involved have not been released yet.

In the meanwhile, drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Seffner, FL
City
Mango, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Weather
WFLA

Off-duty field service officer killed along I-4 after leaving patrol car

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An Orange County Sheriff’s Office civilian field service officer was killed in a crash Saturday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was working off-duty monitoring a lane closure on I-4 near the Kaley Street exit when his patrol car was struck by another driver. The officer, only […]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy