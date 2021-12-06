Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
Washington — The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who...
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
It’s been revealed that the next pandemic after covid 19 could be even more lethal than covid 19, according to what one of the AstraZeneca vaccine creators said. On the other hand, it’s also important that the lessons learned from the outbreak “must not be squandered and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral onslaught”, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said.
The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
Coronavirus vaccines may be reformulated in the future to protect people against the Omicron variant but time is being taken first to assess the effectiveness of boosters, scientists have said. The UK’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty made the comments at...
The world should do more now to prepare for future pandemics, said Sarah Gilbert, one of the inventors of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. “This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods,” Gilbert said as she delivered the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, an annual address by an influential figure that will be aired Monday on the BBC. Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University. “The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.”
Omicron will become UK's dominant variant 'within weeks'. A future pandemic could be "more contagious" and "more lethal" than Covid-19, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert has warned, urging against complacency when preparing for new disease threats. Delivering the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture Dame Sarah, the co-creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine,...
After creating the AstraZeneca vaccine, a professor at Oxford University, predicts the pandemic won’t end anytime soon, and that what’s next might even be more deadly. As fears continue to sweep the mind of the world population due to the latest discovery of the Omicron Covid strain, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said that this “will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods”, adding that the next one “could be more contagious, or more lethal or both”.
The omicron variant could cause a new wave of the pandemic worse than that seen last winter without a new lockdown, modelling by top UK scientists advising the government has found.Scientists at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) found that the variant could potentially cause higher levels of cases and hospitalisations than was seen in January 2021 if no action was taken – with as many as 75,000 deaths before April under the worst scenarioThe researchers, who sit on the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) or the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies...
The scientist who developed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine thinks inoculated people will remain protected against severe illness caused by the omicron variant. “Our message is: Don’t freak out, the plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot,” BioNTech SE co-founder Ugur Sahin told The Wall Street Journal.
The booster roll-out is a “race” against omicron, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday morning, confirming that there are now patients in hospital with the new variant. Boris Johnson is, later on Sunday, set to launch a “national vaccination mission” in a bid to head off the omicron variant of Covid-19.Hospitals in some areas have been urged to increase the number of critical care beds they have available, the Independent revealed on Sunday, amid warnings that a new wave, the peak of which is expected in mid-January, could be worse than last winter if no additional restrictions are...
Leading scientists have called for the vaccination of younger children to allow as many as possible to stay in school next year as Omicron cases rise dramatically across the UK. Prof Peter Openshaw, a member of the government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said that without...
Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
