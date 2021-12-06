3 Bedroom Home in Mills - $336,900

This content was produced in partnership with Bank of America. Whether you’re building your dream home or just adding value to your property, renovations can transform a house. Why it’s important: In Charlotte’s competitive real estate market, renovations can help buyers see more possibility in the limited inventory. Okay, but: Home renovations are often expensive […] The post How to budget for a home renovation and get the best ROI appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO