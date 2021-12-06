Six arrested over illegal AK 47 transaction

Six Arrested for Identity Theft, Possession of Illegal Drugs. On December 4, 2021 just after 1:00 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot of a hotel on the 100 block of N. Louise St. The officer witnessed a male, later identified as 50-year-old Mario Jarquin (transient), close the rear driver side door and trunk of the vehicle. Assisting officers arrived to assist and Jarquin was detained pending further investigation. During a search of Jarquin, officers found several re-encoded credit/debit cards belonging to different individuals, three arrow keys, methamphetamine, and a key fob to the stolen vehicle. A subsequent vehicle search produced several more credit/debit cards in other people’s names, a pry bar, a credit card reader, and heavy duty magnets used to demagnetize credit cards. Officers also located a hotel room key on Jarquin and were able to identify a room at the location associated with Jarquin.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO