Six arrested over illegal AK 47 transaction

12 people were arrested, and 18 illegal marijuana grow operations countywide, including one in Twentynine Palms and one in Joshua Tree, were shut down during the thirteenth week of illegal marijuana grow raids. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies and investigators from the San Bernardino County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served 18 search warrants at properties in Oro Grande, Helendale, Joshua Tree, Newberry Springs, Twentynine Palms, Johnson Valley, San Gabriel, Redlands, Pinon Hills, and Phelan from November 22 through November 29 as part of Operation Hammer Strike, week thirteen. During this time, investigators arrested 12 suspects and eradicated 89 greenhouses, including four indoor locations. Deputies seized 23,002 marijuana plants, 791 pounds of processed marijuana, 15 guns, and over $45,000 in cash.
