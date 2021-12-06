ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six arrested over illegal AK 47 transaction

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Highway Patrol Team at the National Operations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, December 3 stopped an Accra-Bawku Yuton bus to conduct a search operation, which led to the retrieval of an AK 47 rifle...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
inmaricopa.com

Alleged wrong-way driver arrested for having an illegal weapon

Early Nov. 21st, a man who police say was driving the wrong way on State Route 347 was arrested and charged with weapons misconduct and possessions of drugs. The suspect, Gonzalo Aldama-Velarde, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two charges of weapons misconduct. At...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
cbslocal.com

North Versailles Man Arrested In Illegal Trash Dumping Incidents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the city of Pittsburgh launched an effort to crack down on illegal dumping, a man is facing charges. A 60-year-old from North Versailles is accused of unloading a truckload of trash on Renfrew Street in Larimer in July and August. The Peduto administration has been working...
PITTSBURGH, PA
z1077fm.com

12 ARRESTED, OVER 23,000 MARIJUANA PLANTS SEIZED IN WEEK 13 OF COUNTY ILLEGAL GROW RAIDS

12 people were arrested, and 18 illegal marijuana grow operations countywide, including one in Twentynine Palms and one in Joshua Tree, were shut down during the thirteenth week of illegal marijuana grow raids. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies and investigators from the San Bernardino County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served 18 search warrants at properties in Oro Grande, Helendale, Joshua Tree, Newberry Springs, Twentynine Palms, Johnson Valley, San Gabriel, Redlands, Pinon Hills, and Phelan from November 22 through November 29 as part of Operation Hammer Strike, week thirteen. During this time, investigators arrested 12 suspects and eradicated 89 greenhouses, including four indoor locations. Deputies seized 23,002 marijuana plants, 791 pounds of processed marijuana, 15 guns, and over $45,000 in cash.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Lakeland Gazette

Sixty-two people were arrested for DUI in November 2021 by PCSO

Sixty-two people were arrested for DUI by our deputies last month, but that’s more than 62 lives affected. Think of each one of these people’s victims (if they were involved in a crash) and those victims’ families; think of these suspects’ own family members, who now have to make decisions on how to deal with the arrest not just financially, but emotionally.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Highway Patrol Team#The Ghana Police Service#Yuton#Osino#Public Affairs#Ghanaians
wfmd.com

Suspect Arrested By Frederick Police Was In US Illegally

He’s been turned over to federal immigration authorities. Frederick, Md. (KM) A suspect arrested on Monday by Frederick Police is now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Juan Chica-Pereira, 29, of Frederick. is charged with three counts of 2nd-degree assault, assault on police officers, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl) and possession of paraphernalia. .
FREDERICK, MD
kingcityrustler.com

King City teen arrested for illegal firearms

KING CITY — King City Police have arrested a local teenager on multiple weapons-related charges. On Nov. 30, officers responded to a residence regarding a report of suspicious activity. The reporting party provided video footage depicting four juveniles who were walking in the area and appeared to be intoxicated.
KING CITY, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm, drug possession

A man was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a rifle, shotgun and narcotics after a deputy reported finding a man standing near a vehicle without any license plates. The confiscation of the drugs and weapons, along with ammunition, stems from a deputy reporting the find on Sunday on the...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Public Safety
glendaleca.gov

Six Arrested for Identity Theft, Possession of Illegal Drugs And Vehicle Theft - Two Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Six Arrested for Identity Theft, Possession of Illegal Drugs. On December 4, 2021 just after 1:00 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot of a hotel on the 100 block of N. Louise St. The officer witnessed a male, later identified as 50-year-old Mario Jarquin (transient), close the rear driver side door and trunk of the vehicle. Assisting officers arrived to assist and Jarquin was detained pending further investigation. During a search of Jarquin, officers found several re-encoded credit/debit cards belonging to different individuals, three arrow keys, methamphetamine, and a key fob to the stolen vehicle. A subsequent vehicle search produced several more credit/debit cards in other people’s names, a pry bar, a credit card reader, and heavy duty magnets used to demagnetize credit cards. Officers also located a hotel room key on Jarquin and were able to identify a room at the location associated with Jarquin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
newsantaana.com

$5M reward offered for a Mexican drug dealer nicknamed Pelon

A federal court in the District of Columbia unsealed an indictment earlier this year against Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, aka Pelon, Tricky Tres, O3, El 3, JP, and Pelacas. Yesterday, the U.S. Department of State announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Sureño gang member arrested for being in the country illegally

A Sureño gang member convicted of murder was arrested for being in the country illegally, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The case unfolded on Nov. 28, when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers encountered two migrants and turned them over to agents assigned to the Cotulla Station. One migrant was identified as Jose Arias-Gonzalez, a citizen of Mexico.
COTULLA, TX
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Convicted murderer arrested entering the country illegally

A convicted murderer was arrested as he tried to enter the country illegally near the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The arrest of Juventino Orta-Garcia, a 50-year-old citizen of Mexico, occurred on Nov. 17. A records check on Orta-Garcia revealed he had been arrested in May 1988 for homicide/murder by the Laredo Police Department. Orta-Garcia was then convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison in May 1988.
LAREDO, TX
WYTV.com

Local women sentenced in federal court on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six years in prison and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 months.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
BBC

Oadby: Two people arrested in illegal streaming crackdown

Two people have been arrested as part of a police investigation into illegal streaming. Officers carrying out a warrant in Oadby, Leicestershire, found equipment "relating to the dissemination of paid-for TV services through internet protocol television" on Monday. A man, 33, and a 48-year-old woman were held on suspicion of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy